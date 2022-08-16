KatyWilson-768x1024.jpeg

Katy Wilson is the skilled coordinator/activity coordinator and CNA at Newman Regional Health, pursuing her LPN. She recently received a scholarship to help her complete her education.

 Courtesy Newman Regional Health

Kathryn “Katy” Wilson is not the traditional student pursuing her LPN. She is a 45-year-old mother of three, United States Army veteran, full-time skilled coordinator/activity coordinator and CNA at Newman Regional Health, full-time student at Flint Hills Technical College, and part-time PRN at Sunflower Care Homes.

She is also the Newman Regional Health Volunteers “100 Year Celebration Scholarship” recipient, receiving a $1,000 scholarship to help her complete her education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.