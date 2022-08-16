Kathryn “Katy” Wilson is not the traditional student pursuing her LPN. She is a 45-year-old mother of three, United States Army veteran, full-time skilled coordinator/activity coordinator and CNA at Newman Regional Health, full-time student at Flint Hills Technical College, and part-time PRN at Sunflower Care Homes.
She is also the Newman Regional Health Volunteers “100 Year Celebration Scholarship” recipient, receiving a $1,000 scholarship to help her complete her education.
“I figured that all the young kids would get the scholarship, just because I figured that’s the way it was going to be, that they would be like ‘she’s old, she’s never going to complete this, she’s going to take forever to complete this,’” Wilson said.
Wilson went back to school last winter in pursuit of her LPN, after putting her education on hold years ago to raise her children. Now that her youngest has graduated high school, she is on track to graduate with her LPN certification in December.
Her journey to receiving an LPN started with her father, who Wilson said was a driving force for her after he became sick.
“I wish[ed] I knew a lot of the stuff that these nurses we’re doing. I wished I had all the knowledge and experience to manage things for him, because he was living on his own and it was just a rough patch for him,” Wilson said.
She believes that, now, her father would be proud of her striving to continue her education.
Wilson, an Emporia native, has a long history of serving others. She served eight years in the Army before turning to healthcare years later. Now, as a CNA, Wilson said serves the families of the patients she takes care of, helping them with whatever they need when they cannot make it to the hospital.
The scholarship provides not only help with tuition and books, Wilson said, but recognition for her accomplishments as well.
“It feels good to be recognized for it. I feel like I’ve put a lot of heart and soul into Newman and it tells me that they’re trying to recognize that as they watch me climb up that ladder, albeit slowly,” she said.
The Volunteers of Newman Regional Health also recently awarded five scholarships to area students pursuing degrees in healthcare. According to a press release, the volunteers earn the money for scholarships through the snack bar and gift shoppe at NRH, as well as through various fundraisers throughout the year, which has helped fund more than 144 Healthcare Scholarships since 2010 in addition to the 100 Year Celebration Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.