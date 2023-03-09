GREAT BEND — The Lebo High School girls basketball team knocked out the Pawnee Heights Lady Tigers, 56-12, in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup at Barton Community College.
The game’s final chapter was written before the story began. Pawnee Heights’ biggest threat, 6-foot-3 Olivia Hands, got to view the game from the bench due to an injured ankle, leaving the Lady Tigers with five players.
Lebo dropped a full-court press and double traps right out the gate and quickly went on a first-quarter 25-0 run. The run continued into the second quarter until Pawnee Heights hit a shot with one second of play remaining in the half. Also, the Lady Tigers lost a player due to a head injury, forcing them to play with four girls. Lebo used four players for the remainder of the second quarter but went back to five in the second half, where one Lebo player would stand in a corner inactive while the others played. The game was 41-2 at halftime and 50-4 after the third quarter. A running clock isn’t used in state tournament play. Lebo coach Patrick Gardner made full-shift changes a couple of times during the contest, giving the bench some state championship experience.
The Lady Wolves meet Bucklin High School in the semifinal on Friday. The Red Aces looked strong in their game against South Haven. Bucklin is young — nine freshmen on the roster —but brings intimidating athleticism to the floor. And the Red Aces’ Sydnie Jones is a force. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
DODGE CITY — The Olpe High School girls basketball team couldn’t get by the Lady Bulldogs of Quinter High School Wednesday evening, losing 57-47 and officially ending their season.
Olpe finishes the year 16-8.
The Lady Eagles were down 43-29 at halftime but battled back in the second half with full-court pressure and forced turnovers to cut Quinter’s lead to 51-45 with 2:12 left in the game. But Olpe couldn’t catch the Lady Bulldogs, who pulled away by eight with 40 seconds remaining.
Kadey Robert recorded 12 points for the Lady Eagles, and Quinter’s Cashlyn Kvasnicka led all scorers with 16.
