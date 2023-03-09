GREAT BEND — The Lebo High School girls basketball team knocked out the Pawnee Heights Lady Tigers, 56-12, in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup at Barton Community College.

The game’s final chapter was written before the story began. Pawnee Heights’ biggest threat, 6-foot-3 Olivia Hands, got to view the game from the bench due to an injured ankle, leaving the Lady Tigers with five players.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.