For the first time in 36 years, there will be someone other than Greg Rahe behind the microphone when the Emporia State football team kicks off its season on Thursday night.
Blake Cripps comes to Emporia and KVOE after a stint with Newman University in Wichita. But being behind a microphone wasn’t what Cripps always wanted to do.
A Topeka native and Topeka West graduate, Cripps attended The University of Kansas and has a passion for video games. He initially thought he wanted to make video games for a living and majored in computer science. But he realized that wasn’t for him.
“I realized I didn’t want to be stuck at work trying to figure out why a program can’t compile, and it’s because I left off a semi-colon on line 60 of 9,000 lines of code,” Cripps said.
He then tried business but could not find a passion for it. That’s when he tapped into his passion for talking about sports.
“Brian Hanni, a family friend who is the Voice of the Jayhawks, let me know about a meeting with the KJHK sports department,” Cripps said. “He said if I wanted to try this, he would give me an internship and let me be on the air with him doing Lawrence Free State games. So, I went with him and discovered I had a knack for it and realized this is what I wanted to do.”
Cripps landed his first job in the industry in Chillicothe, Missouri calling games for the Chillicothe Mudcats, a collegiate wood bat league team. He then parlayed that experience into a full-time job at Seibert Communications (KUTT FM, KGMT AM) in Fairbury, Nebraska as a sports director.
The opportunity in Wichita opened up when one of his contacts and fellow KU alum, Jimmy Chavez, let Cripps know it was time for him to make a jump in his career. Cripps said the company was not in great condition and many employees left, but that opened the door for him to get opportunities that he may not have gotten otherwise.
“I was originally brought on to do high school games and news,” Cripps said. “But some people left and I got a chance to do professional indoor football, Thursday night football and some Bishop Carroll football. Then the guy doing Newman left the next year, so I got a chance to be the Voice of the Jets for the 2013-14 season.”
Then, the COVID pandemic hit and the radio company went out of business. Cripps worked with the Newman athletics department to help launch an online streaming platform so fans could still listen to games.
“The radio company dissolved around the time that COVID hit and they needed to have something,” Cripps said. “So as an independent contractor, I helped launch the Newman Jets Audio Network which was all online. That eventually turned into a full-time role working in IT and the Athletics Department doing some writing and weekly podcasts.”
Cripps enjoyed his time in Wichita and with Newman, and felt it was going to take something special for him to leave. He believes he found that with KVOE.
“I had other opportunities, but I didn’t want to leave Wichita and it was going to take something very important to get me away from Newman,” Cripps said. “Emporia State and the support that they have from the radio station and this community made this an opportunity that I needed to take.”
Cripps said he is familiar with Emporia from not only his time with Newman, but also his time growing up in Topeka. While there is some Washburn ties in his family, his allegiance is now certainly with the Black and Gold.
“This will make people in Emporia super thrilled with me, but my parents went to Washburn and we grew up going to the Ichabods and Lady Blues games,” Cripps said. “My high school played their home games at Moore Bowl, so I was there all the time and well aware of the MIAA and Emporia State.
“Newman wasn’t in the MIAA when I first went there. But when they did play these in-state schools, that was a big game for our fans. So, we needed to be at Emporia State covering that game. I was up here and was certainly aware of the women’s basketball team and everything that Jory Collins was doing.”
Cripps said he came up for a few days and trained under Greg Rahe, who was very helpful with getting him introduced to Emporia State coaches and Sports Information Director, Don Weast. He knows how much Rahe has meant to Emporia, and he compared his position with that of his mentor.
“I feel like following up what Greg has done here is pretty much impossible,” Cripps said. “I feel like how Brian Hanni must have felt when he sat in Bob Davis’ chair for the first time. It’s a big legacy and responsibility.”
While he may never be Greg Rahe, Cripps wants the people of Emporia to know he is aware of just how important his job is, and he is going to do his best.
“I want people to know that I know how important this job is and how important it is to have quality coverage for the Hornets,” Cripps said. “I know a lot of people will be following the pro and major college teams. But in a town like this, Emporia State athletics means a lot and I want people to know that I know how big my responsibility is going to be in this role.
“I don’t know if I will ever be able to replace Greg Rahe. But for as long as I sit in this chair, I am going to do the absolute best that I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.