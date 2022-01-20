CHANUTE – Bishop Miege shot 70% from the field as it steamrolled the Emporia High boys basketball team 83-41 at the Ralph Miller Classic Thursday night.
The Stags (7-1) scored early and often as they punched the Spartans (1-9) in the mouth right out of the chute, going up 24-3 at the end of the first quarter.
“It was a methodical beat down,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “They were able to get what they wanted and I thought we were a little tentative. I didn’t think we attacked very well. I thought we had some baskets early that we went soft on and weren’t able to finish. They just kept building and kept building on us. We weren’t able to get a basket. The biggest factor of it all was just our inability to get stops and keep ourselves around as we were struggling offensively early on.”
The Spartans were just 1 of 11 shooting in the first quarter compared to Bishop Miege’s 11 of 15. Their offense woke up a bit in the second quarter as they went 6 of 15, in part fueled by River Peters’ 11 first-half points.
However, the Stags went 9 of 15 in the second period and took a 49-18 lead into the locker room.
“I just thought we looked uncomfortable the whole night and Miege probably had a lot to do with that,” Welch said.
Emporia added another 17 points in the third quarter while Bishop Miege put up 25 to keep extending the lead. By the fourth quarter, the game was played with a running clock and the two teams tied 6-6.
The Spartans finished the game shooting 35% (18 of 51), a far cry from the Stags’ 70% (35 of 50).
“They shot it 70% because they were able to get a lot of shots around the rim and make a lot of easy baskets,” Welch said. “When you’re seeing the ball go through the rim, you’re going to shoot it well from the perimeter. Like I said, I thought we were uncomfortable. I didn’t think we played with a lot of grit tonight and I thought we made things very easy on them.”
Bishop Miege won the rebounding battle 32-15 and pulled down offensive rebounds on one-third of its missed shots.
Peters led Emporia with 18 points while Parker Leeds added another nine.
“I thought River had a decent game,” Welch said. “He got us going early. He was able to get shots to fall and score around the rim. I thought River looked comfortable the whole game. We’re going to continue to need a lot more of that now.”
PLAYING RECH-LESSLY
Just before the game, the Spartans’ 6-foot-3 sophomore post Cooper Rech was pulled from the lineup due to illness, forcing 6-foot-5 junior Drew Hess to make his first start.
“Everything just got started weird and not as prepared,” Welch said. “We never really responded to that. That is tough to respond to going in and having to adjust on the fly, especially against a team as good as Bishop Miege.”
For Emporia, which is not particularly deep, having to replace a starter and key contributor is no easy task.
“You’re taking nine or 10 points and probably six or seven rebounds and just his activity,” Welch said. “As important as all of that is, probably more important is just the stability he brings with consistency in our lineup, giving our guys comfort, every guy knowing their role, playing their role.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday when they take on Chanute (4-4) in their second game at the Ralph Miller Classic. The Blue Comets fell to Bishop Miege 72-47 on Wednesday.
“They’ve got a kid who scored 40 points in a game this year and I know they do a lot of playing around him,” Welch said. “They’ll be a big challenge for us.”
While the quick turnaround, the unfamiliar opponent and the night spent sleeping in a hotel will be different from the normal routine, Welch said he’s excited about it.
“Our guys have missed out on a lot of stuff in the last two years as it pertains to basketball,” he said. “For our guys to be able to stay here tonight, eat as a team, get up and practice in the morning together, spend the day together, go play tomorrow night – our guys need that stuff. I’m excited for them to experience this. It’s something they need to experience growing up, especially for all our young guys moving forward into next year.”
BISHOP MIEGE 83, EMPORIA 41
Emporia (1-9) – 3; 15; 17; 6; – 41
Bishop Miege (7-1) – 24; 25; 28; 6; – 83
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Peters 18, Leeds 9, Templeton 6, Ortega 4, Hess 2, Spellman 2.
Bishop Miege – Bowen-Webb 18, Boylan 15, Jensen 13, Martin 9, Wing 9, Hall 8, Armstrong 3, Anderson 3, Betts 3, Gallegos 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.