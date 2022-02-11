TOPEKA – Braxton Higgins won his second straight Centennial League diving title as the Emporia High boys swimming and diving team took seventh at the league meet on Thursday.
Higgins was also named first-team all-Centennial League as he continued his career undefeated streak. He finished with a score of 455.00, compared to second-place finisher Zeke Kohl of Manhattan’s 381.85.
Higgins will compete at the state meet on Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week.
For the Spartan swimmers, it is now a waiting game. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Will Walker, Kaden Woydziak Cam Geitz turned in a state consideration time earlier this season and will find out Monday or Tuesday if they qualified for the meet.
Emporia head coach Jamie Dawson said that, with Walker out sick most of the week, she substituted Logan Woydziak at the Centennial League meet.
“Rudy, Cam and Kaden did their parts and we cut about half a second,” she said. “I know they're not where they hoped to be but I’m proud of what we have right now and we just sit and wait.”
Dawson said that her team swam well and that many “cut substantial chunks off of their season bests,” which was particularly impressive given the team’s youth.
“I could talk about every single boy tonight and how they contributed,” she said. “In a season that they could have shut down in because of our lack of a facility of our own or gotten mad when the cards were stacked against them over and over, they continued to push. That is what excites me the most about this team in the coming years – they just won’t give up.”
She said she was particularly pleased with Bedolla’s and Logan Woydziak’s performances.
“Rudy had a great night for us with two 10th place finishes,” she said. “He swam a 24 for the first time ever in the 50 free and then a 57 in the 100, shattering his previous best times. He looked on tonight and things just clicked for him.
“Logan Woydziak was our second-top point scorer on the swim side and had some big swims for us tonight when we needed them. These two are going to be forces next year and I can’t wait to work in the summer with them to clean some things up.”
Emporia High swimming and diving results:
200-yard medley relay: 7. Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Fred Jackson 2:07.77.
200-yard freestyle: 13. Richard Dorneker 2:21.13; 16. Will Walker 2:24.15; 17. Ian Navarro 2:29.44.
200-yard IM: 10. Logan Woydziak 2:43.49; 13. Shane Anderson 2:51.43; 16. Aiden Skiles 3:02.57.
50-yard freestyle: 10. Rudy Bedolla 24.95; 14. Logan Woydziak 25.53; 17. Cam Geitz 26.14.
1-meter diving: 1. Braxton Higgins 455.00.
100-yard butterfly: 15. Shane Anderson 1:23.33. 17. Aiden Skiles 1:36.65.
100-yard freestyle: 10. Rudy Bedolla 57.51; 14. Kaden Woydziak 59.15; 15. Cam Geitz 59.96.
500-yard freestyle: 14. Richard Dorneker 6:40.58; 18. Ian Navarro 7:03.38; 20. Finneas Reynolds 7:28.92.
200-yard freestyle relay: 7. Rudy Bedolla, Logan Woydziak, Kaden Woydziak, Cam Geitz 1:41.44.
100-yard backstroke: 10. Will Walker 1:11.61; 17. Maximus Kelly 1:23.38; 22. Logan Thomas 1:44.39.
100-yard breaststroke: 12. Logan Woydziak 1:17.42; 19. Broden Podrebarac 1:29.45; 21. Milo Ovsak 1:34.28.
400-yard freestyle relay: 6. Rudy Bedolla, Kaden Woydziak, Aiden Skiles, Cam Geitz 4:02.32.
