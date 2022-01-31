The ominous weather advisories moved to a higher level in the Emporia area early Monday. A winter storm watch now is posted, and it could be epic.
“Total snow accumulations of four to 11 inches possible,” the National Weather Service said from Topeka. “Highest amounts along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.”
The farther southeast in Kansas you are, the higher the potential depth of snow. Emporia is in a zone that is in line for 6-8 inches of snow. Ottawa and the Kansas City area could see 8 to 12.
The winter storm watch will last from 9 p.m. Tuesday to noon Thursday. What begins with rain Tuesday morning is expected to change to a “wintry mix” Tuesday evening, then all snow by midnight.
“The exact path of the system may not be known until Tuesday morning,” a government briefing added.
After the snow ends, bitter cold could remain. The forecast low for Emporia Thursday night is four below zero.
But before all that arrives, the Emporia area first must deal with a very high fire danger Monday afternoon.
The relative humidity is expected to drop to 21%, with south-southwest winds gusting as high as 25 miles per hour.
Monday’s high temperature is forecast at 66 degrees. The record high for Jan. 31 at Emporia Municipal Airport is 70.
