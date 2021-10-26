Elect Jamie Sauder for City Commission. Jamie will work to solve the housing crisis, and workforce development. He understands that future economic development must be diversified between industrial development and entrepreneurship. Jamie is dedicated to working with all stakeholders in our community to make Emporia a great place to call home. Again, vote for Jamie Sauder for City Commission.
Scott Briggs
County Commission
