sos building.jpeg

The SOS Community Advocacy & Service Complex is located at 1420 C of E Drive.

 Courtesy photo/

SOS will receive its second grant in less than a month to help sexual assault victims and survivors.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that the nonprofit will obtain $590,287 through the 2023 federal Victim Assistance grant program, funded by the Victims of Crime Act.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.