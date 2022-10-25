SOS will receive its second grant in less than a month to help sexual assault victims and survivors.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that the nonprofit will obtain $590,287 through the 2023 federal Victim Assistance grant program, funded by the Victims of Crime Act.
The money is used in a variety of ways, including crisis counseling, forensic interviews, transportation, shelter and transitional housing.
Kelly announced three additional grants for SOS in September, totaling more than $280,000. Executive Director Connie Cahoone told The Gazette in June that the agency is 80% grant-funded.
More than $22 million in grants were announced Tuesday or 55 different agencies across Kansas, including Sheriff's Offices and Count Attorney's Offices.
