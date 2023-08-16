Improvements are coming for the Emporia Police Department, nearly four years after conversations first began about the need for upgrades and renovations.
Police Chief Ed Owens and facilities director Kevin Hanlin presented plans for a remodel of the department's lobby, located at 518 Mechanic St. Hanlin said $400,000 was budgeted for the project, and they were planning to use Ben Moore Studios for architectural design.
"Basically, it would revise what the front lobby looks like," Hanlin said. "It would basically have all the security aspects of the [municipal] courtroom and courtroom lobby."
Owens told The Gazette that he's noticed several needs for the department to address safety and security.
"Our main concern is just the safety and security of our employees and the integrity of the police department," he said.
Owens said there are a number of technological upgrade needs to be addressed, similiar to what was done with the municipal court area.
"It's going to limit the size of our lobby a little bit, but it will also increase the size of our records division, which is important," he said. "We have a lot of files and a lot of important documents in there. It'll give them a better space to work in."
Commissioners also discussed a potential 1% increase of the transient guest tax to 8% overall. The increase had the potential to bring in an additional $125,000 next year.
Mayor Susan Brinkman said she did not want to raise taxes — even for guests of Emporia — without a solid plan because there is already a surplus in transient guest tax funds.
"I don't care if it's people from elsewhere — it could be friends or family of people from Emporia," she said. "I'm all about raising it, but not just because."
Brinkman said she wanted to see plans for how those extra funds would be used before she would even consider voting for an increase.
Other commissioners were supportive of making a plan to raise the tax on a contingent basis, if an outline of plans was presented to the commission by a certain date.
Assistant city manager Mark Detter also presented commissioners with capital improvement fund proposals for 2024.
Detter said the city is currently carrying a debt load of approximately $68 million. This figure excludes the state water loan as well as a $10 million bond that is still undergoing final processing.
He said, with CIP enterprise funds for the upcoming year, specific allocations and initiatives have been outlined. Notably, the solid waste fund is set to accommodate diverse requests, with $885,000 earmarked for 2023 and $655,000 for 2024. These allocations are intended to fund critical projects, including the replacement of a manual refuse truck with an automated version for the Collections department, the resurfacing and overlaying of the tipping floor at the transfer station, procurement of a new side-by-side truck and dumpster for the recycling center, as well as a comprehensive review of the solid waste master plan.
With wastewater bonds, the city has put forth a proposal for expenditures totaling $5.3 million in 2023 and $1.5 million in 2024. These funds are designated for pivotal projects, foremost among them being a $2.8 million endeavor centered around Lift Station 1. Additionally, there is a project aimed at implementing new water meters, with a budget of $2.5 million.
