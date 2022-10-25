Soups, bread, cake and one really big block of cheese helped American Legion members celebrate the 102nd birthday of Post No. 5 Tuesday evening.
Post Commander Clay Childs said the local American Legion was first chartered on Oct. 1, 1920. The Emporia Legion was originally named Homer J. Ball Post No. 5 after the first local casualty of World War I. The post was renamed Ball-McColm Post No. 5 in 1948. John Edwin McColm was the first Emporia casualty of WWII.
Originally, a celebration had be scheduled for 2020 but COVID-19 scrapped plans for the year. With conditions more favorable for gatherings now, Childs said it was a great time to celebrate.
“During COVID, people got used to staying at home,” Childs said. “They didn’t go out and do things anymore, and the Legion noticed people were not coming to the Legion anymore. We’re trying hard to do events that encourage people to come out. This is the perfect reason to do it, and it’s the perfect weather to do it.”
Childs said the American Legion has been a big support for him since retiring from the military 10 years ago.
“Although I left the military 10 years ago, I never got the same feeling as I do hanging around fellow veterans,” he said. “It’s a common sense of humor, a common sense of appreciation for what each other has done and contributed. I just find the Legion feels like home to me after 27 years in the military. It feels like coming back to my family.”
The celebration on Tuesday included some throwback elements from when Post No. 5 was located at 310 W. 12th Ave. According to John Sanderson, the Legion held weekly soup and beer bread dinners. Part of those dinners was the addition of a large block of cheese, which guests were invited to slice off as little or as much as they wanted as part of their meal.
“Every Friday and Saturday night, there would be a big block of cheese just like that,” said Joann Sanderson, John’s wife.
Sanderson, who is celebrating his 50th year as a Legion member this year, said Tuesday’s dinner felt a lot like those old get togethers at the former location.
“It’s great to see everybody come out now,” he said. “It’s reassuring to us that we can put things together that people want to do and build up our strength a little bit. It’s good to see all of these folks here.”
Sanderson said he enjoys spending time at the Legion.
“We have nice, big place here and morale is improving,” he said, adding that he wished they could get more younger veterans to join. “I wish we knew how to do it. You’ll notice that there is more gray hair here than there is dark hair — and some that don’t even have any hair at all.”
Childs said any veterans interested in joining the American Legion can call 620-342-1119 or stop by between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday.
