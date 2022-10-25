Soups, bread, cake and one really big block of cheese helped American Legion members celebrate the 102nd birthday of Post No. 5 Tuesday evening.

Post Commander Clay Childs said the local American Legion was first chartered on Oct. 1, 1920. The Emporia Legion was originally named Homer J. Ball Post No. 5 after the first local casualty of World War I. The post was renamed Ball-McColm Post No. 5 in 1948. John Edwin McColm was the first Emporia casualty of WWII.

