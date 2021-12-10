WICHITA – The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team took third place out of seven at the Campus meet on Thursday.
“Wow, did they have a great meet,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “I think all of our boys swam PRs, cut time or scored points for us to really make this a team effort. We had some new boys step up when our older boys were a little tired after a tough week.”
Braxton Higgins won the diving competition, his second first-place finish in as many meets this season.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak and Cam Geitz finished in third with a time of 1:47.54. Dawson said they cut another second from the time needed for state consideration.
Six Spartans finished in the top 15 in the 50-yard freestyle, with Bedolla being the top finisher in sixth place at 26.05.
Dawson said that, even though her team is very young this season, she’s been impressed by what it’s been able to accomplish.
“Some of our new swimmers really stood out tonight as up and coming in our program,” Dawson said. “Will Walker had a great night pulling in his PR in all events and showing up to swim in his relays as well. Maddox Rusco impressed me tonight with his races and what he has been able to put together with just three weeks of practice and having a few days out sick the last week.”
She added that her veteran swimmers also stepped up Thursday night.
“Cam and Rudy had great nights and continue to be constant top performers even when they are tired or not having their best day in the pool,” she said.
The Spartans will compete at Shawnee Mission on Tuesday in their final meet before winter break.
Campus Meet Results:
Diving: Braxton Higgins (first, 270.00).
200-yard Medley Relay: Maximus Kelly, Logan Woydziak, Milo Ovsak, Rudy Bedolla (sixth; 2:13.54).
200-yard Freestyle: Richard Dorneker (ninth, 2:39.67), Tyler Luthi (11th, 2:41.41), Maximus Kelly (12th, 2:46.90).
200-yard IM: Milo Ovsak (10th, 3:06.16).
50-yard Freestyle: Rudy Bedolla (sixth, 26.05), Cam Geitz (eighth, 26.36), Will Walker (ninth, 27.08), Logan Woydziak (10th, 27.48), Xavier Guevara (14th, 29.94), Fred Jackson (15th, 31.41), Ian Navarro (20th, 32.96), Julian Magana (22nd, 34.06), Corbin B’Hymer (25th, 36.13), Quinn Dold (26th, 36.52), Felix Lucas (32nd, 44.16), Andrew Cunningham (33rd, 45.82), Keith Dix (34th, 47.43).
100-yard Freestyle: Cam Geitz (sixth, 1:01.72), Rudy Bedolla (seventh, 1:01.81), Aiden Skiles (13th, 1:11.25), Maddox Rusco (16th, 1:14.25), Ian Navarro (17th, 1:16.53), Logan Thomas (19th, 1:20.13), Julian Magana (23rd, 1:24.93), Quinn Dold (24th, 1:26.29).
500-yard Freestyle: Tyler Luthi (ninth, 8:05.09).
200-yard Freestyle Relay: Rudy Bedolla, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Cam Geitz (third, 1:47.54), Xavier Guevara, Fred Jackson, Aiden Skiles, Richard Dorneker (eighth, 1:59.75); Quinn Dold, Logan Thomas, Maddox Rusco, Corbin B’Hymer (14th, 2:18.35); Keith Dix, Felix Lucas, Andrew Cunningham, Julian Magana (16th, 2:47.95).
100-yard Backstroke: Will Walker (ninth, 1:20.82), Maximus Kelly (10th, 1:26.39), Xavier Guevara (12th, 1:31.94).
100-yard Breaststroke: Logan Woydziak (eighth, 1:21.63), Milo Ovsak (13th, 1:32.13).
400-yard Freestyle Relay: Fred Jackson, Aiden Skiles, Tyler Luthi, Ian Navarro (sixth, 5:01.96); Cam Geitz, Logan Thomas, Maximus Kelly, Quinn Dold (seventh, 5:06.93).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.