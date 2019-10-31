I am writing in support of Leslie Seeley’s candidacy for Emporia School Board.
I have known Leslie for nearly 10 years, and I can’t think of a better person to serve our community and, most importantly, our community’s children and teachers.
Leslie grew up in Emporia, attended college at Emporia State University, works at a locally-owned bank, and is raising her two children to be proud of the community in which they live. Leslie is fiercely passionate for and protective of our community.
I have worked closely with Leslie as a fellow parent at Walnut Elementary and Emporia Middle School, where our children are in the same class. When I first entered the doors of Walnut as a new parent, I was struck by Leslie’s involvement at our school. She served as an officer on PTO, on site council, and on a variety of USD 253 committees. She is well versed on the successes our school district has achieved and she is also aware of the challenges and opportunities. If chosen to serve on the school board, Leslie will take her seat ready to embrace the work we have ahead of us.
Leslie’s deep engagement at Walnut and EMS has never been just about her own kids. It is about every child at every school. Leslie believes deeply that education is the greatest equalizer there is, and she continues to work tirelessly to make sure that our children have every ability to thrive while at school. As the leader of PTO, Leslie guided our work so that it centered around the needs of the teachers and children. Leslie made sure that no child ever felt like he or she was second best and every teacher knew they were supported. There is no doubt that Leslie will continue to put children and teachers first as a member of the school board.
I am voting for Leslie Seeley because she is passionate for education and our community. She will work hard to make sure every child succeeds. I encourage you to join me in this vote.
Jami Reever,
Treasurer Leslie Seeley for School Board
