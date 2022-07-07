The Emporia Reds 11U baseball team concluded their regular season with a 12-2 record and a league title.
Beau Welch coaches the team and noted that every Reds team bases their schedules on what the team wants to do.
“Some Reds teams just play in tournaments and some just play in leagues. We do both,” Welch said. “We play in our league and we play a couple of tournaments as well. When the summer is over, we'll have played 25 to 30 games.”
Emporia has a league tournament in Topeka this weekend, which is seeded based on where teams finished in the regular season. Emporia won their league, so they get the No. 1 seed.
In fact, Emporia started its league schedule 0-2 before winning 12 in a row. Welch thought they could be pretty good this summer.
“I thought we had a pretty good bunch,” Welch said. “We actually lost two games in our league and they were the first two games we played, and both times were by one run in the last inning. But we were missing a couple of pitchers, which is a big deal. So, I knew once we had our whole team, we'd have a shot. We just had to hit a lot and then hope that some of the other better teams would get beat. But we were able to just win out and it didn't really matter.
“Those guys were able to rebound and are very coachable. They’re a great group that enjoys being around each other. There's definitely some talent there and they’re just a fun bunch to be around.”
This weekend will be the third tournament the Reds play in this summer. They started the summer in a tournament in Topeka, where they placed third, and also played in one in Kansas City at about the midway point of their regular season. The tournament this weekend will conclude their season.
Welch, who will be the new Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Emporia High School this year, does have a son on the team, Benson. He has been coaching this team for five years now.
“I have a son that's on the team and we've been playing together since we were seven years old,” Welch said. “We have a great group of kids. The parents enjoy being around each other and root for each other. It's definitely a fun bunch to be around.”
Welch has always loved the game of baseball. He grew up playing and was the head coach at Emporia High School for two years. He’s obviously invested in the growth of young people and enjoys passing the game down to the next generation.
“I've always had a vested interest in baseball and all I want out of our team is to be good teammates, learn how to compete, and enjoy playing the game,” Welch said. “I feel like that's what we're able to get out of the Reds program and hopefully, it keeps them engaged in the future.
“When we leave the ballpark, I just want to see my son and know that he competed, was a good teammate, and enjoyed playing the game. I think that's what our team takes out of it, and that makes me pretty happy.”
