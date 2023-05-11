Emporia Public Schools hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Riverside and Timmerman Elementary schools Wednesday afternoon.
The two schools are the latest of USD 253’s district-wide renovation projects, which began five years ago, following the approval of a building needs assessment with HTK Architects, funded with the help of a $78 million bond approved by the community during the November 2019 election.
“All of this is possible because of the generous support of community stakeholders, great staff and administrators and the consistent vision of our board of education,” Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said.
“At both Riverside and Timmerman, the life skills and intensive skills classrooms are being upgraded and renovated for specific needs in essentially two classrooms in each school,” McCownGordon Construction senior project manager Eric Woltje said. “... Both schools receive two classroom additions to mirror current classroom setups in the wings.”
Construction will start in May, with a tentative completion date of January 2024 for both buildings.
The remaining projects are nearing completion or preparing to begin construction. At Wednesday evening’s board meeting, Woltje said Village Elementary construction will be complete in October, Emporia Middle School will wrap up in December and William Allen White Elementary is still in the programming phase. All other district school buildings have been completed.
