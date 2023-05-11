Emporia Public Schools hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Riverside and Timmerman Elementary schools Wednesday afternoon.

The two schools are the latest of USD 253’s district-wide renovation projects, which began five years ago, following the approval of a building needs assessment with HTK Architects, funded with the help of a $78 million bond approved by the community during the November 2019 election.

