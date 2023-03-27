First loves aren’t always true. They’re actually replaceable, at least when it comes to sports.
Competitive bliss comes in a variety of forms on the court, playing field, er, water, etc. And settling for the first love may not always be the wisest choice.
Madison High School’s Yolaine Luthi can attest to this. The senior multi-sport athlete flirted with basketball, but her heart became endeared to volleyball.
“I didn’t realize I had that much talent in that sport,” Luthi told the Gazette last year. “And I think it’s definitely something I would want to do in college and pursue maybe even further.”
But fast forward to March of 2023, and a new relationship has emerged: Rowing.
“Wow, this is such a powerful, powerful sport for women, and I just kind of like fell in love with it, even though I had no idea what it was,” she said.
Volleyball had been the brightest spot on her sports radar — as far as the next level — but life is obviously fluid, and change frequently occurs.
“I did really plan on continuing volleyball in college because it was my favorite sport,” Luthi said in a recent phone interview. “I love it so much. And I figured, why not? I was really good at it. And so, it just made sense to go do it. And I did have a few offers to continue volleyball in college.”
But then the proverbial “one day” happened. Luthi received a questionnaire in the mail from Kansas State rowing, compelling her to veer in a different direction and seek another relationship.
“I was like, ‘Um, okay, this is kind of weird. This is silly. Like, what in the world is rowing?’”
However, she didn’t discard the questionnaire but filled it out and sent it back to Manhattan. It piqued her interest, and she conducted further research online. A couple of weeks later, one of the K-State rowing coaches sent her a text message.
“She was just like, ‘Hey, we’re really interested in you. And we noticed that you are a very great athlete, and we would like to set up a visit,’” Luthi said. “So, I had a nice call with her one day, and I was a little more interested in what rowing was like.”
Luthi visited the university and was amazed and intrigued by the sport, team, practices and coaches.
“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “I was able to go to rowing practices and see what it was. Meeting the teammates and the coaches and just being around the sport, I thought it was really cool.”
Luthi was sold.
K-State rowing employs a distinctive recruiting strategy. The coaching staff doesn’t search for rowers but bases their preferences on athletic and anatomical attributes as well as mental traits.
“We are a unique program. Most of our athletes have never rowed before and because of that, our recruiting process is a bit different than most schools. We find and recruit tall, athletic women,” said K-State assistant rowing coach Taylor Hartman in an email sent to the Gazette.”
Luthi checked the boxes in their athletic profile.
“In rowing, length is leverage which equals power,” said K-State head rowing coach Patrick Sweeney in an email. “Yolaine has the height and athleticism to be a competitive athlete here at K-State.”
Hartman said the women are recruited and then taught how to row during their first semester at Kansas State — rowing season is in the spring.
“We teach them how to row from scratch and turn them into competitive D1 rowers,” Hartman said. “Yolaine had all the qualities we look for; tall, athletic and hardworking…. Our impression of Yolaine was that she’s a kind, hardworking athlete that was easygoing and excited about K-State.”
Luthi, a starter for the Lady Bulldogs volleyball and basketball teams, feels rowing will provide a welcomed change from the hard surfaces of the courts she is used to.
“I feel like I’ve had a lot of issues with injuries, not severe injuries that take me out of a season, but I’m always constantly getting hurt,” she said. “And I feel like without all that movement, with running and jumping and coming to complete stops and all that, it’s going to help a lot on my physical and mental health.”
Luthi said she will definitely miss volleyball, a sport she heavily invested in physically and mentally.
“I worked all through high school to be that great athlete and reach out to coaches, show them my film,” she said. “I did meet that goal, but K-State had the perfect program for what I was going to study (interior design). So, it was just like, ‘Well if I can continue being an athlete and have a place where I can continue my career plan, why not do that?’”
Despite the absence of volleyball in her life, it sounds as if Luthi has found a new love.
