DSC_0945.JPG

Emporia State University’s Plumb Hall sits quiet between classes on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The campus community has been reacting to news of terminations of faculty and staff across departments.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Emporia State University spokeswoman Gwen Larson said the university will not be naming what departments were impacted by the terminations that swept ESU campus last week, citing privacy concerns for affected faculty.

“We are not releasing what departments had people laid off,” Larson said. “That may come out in the future as we talk about changes coming forward, but I’m not sure.”

