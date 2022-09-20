Emporia State University spokeswoman Gwen Larson said the university will not be naming what departments were impacted by the terminations that swept ESU campus last week, citing privacy concerns for affected faculty.
“We are not releasing what departments had people laid off,” Larson said. “That may come out in the future as we talk about changes coming forward, but I’m not sure.”
“We are trying to be very sensitive to the people who have been laid off and respect their privacy,” Larson added.
Larson was also unable to comment on why professors who were in the university’s “strike-zone” programs — programs that ESU has designated as successful — were laid off.
Biology and business were both listed in the university’s “strike zone” by ESU President Ken Hush during the Kansas Board of Regents meeting last Wednesday — but faculty in both departments have been laid off, according to sources to The Gazette.
“I think that as we can speak about what changes may be made in Biology [for example], maybe that will answer that question, but I just don’t think we’re there yet,” Larson said.
Larson confirmed Friday that 33 faculty members had been notified that they were being terminated when the university concluded its lay-offs last week.
The terminations came after KBOR approved a proposal by Hush and other university leadership last week for a “workforce management” framework, which allows the university to terminate even tenured faculty members and discontinue programs as it “realigns” its focus amid heavy enrollment and budget deficits.
Larson also confirmed that more changes under the framework will be announced in the near future.
“We are hoping within a week or so to be able to talk about some of the plans moving forward,” Larson said. “Once that happens, we will be sharing that out pretty widely, but it may not be ‘here’s all the plans.”
Larson was unable to provide an example of what the plans ESU will be announcing will entail.
“We have an obligation to communicate internally first,” Larson said.
