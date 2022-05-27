The MIAA has announced its academic awards for women's tennis and Emporia State had two student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom at this time, highlighted by Viktoria Mackova earning the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Mackova graduated with a 4.00 GPA in marketing to earn the Academic Award of Excellence. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Kelsie Burr joined Mackova on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. She has maintained a 3.81 GPA in elementary education. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State.
