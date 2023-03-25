The 2023 Flint Hills Optimist Club High School All-Star Basketball Games took place on Saturday night at White Auditorium.
In the girls game, the red team beat the blue team, 73-43. Emporia’s Rebecca Snyder, who was on the red team, was named Most Valuable Player after scoring 23 points.
“It’s an honor to be invited here and to keep the award in Emporia because Gracie [Gilpin] won it last year,” Snyder said. “I feel like it shows the determination that our program has and how much work we put into it.”
Madison’s Yolaine Luthi added 19 points for the red team. Being in the Lyon County League, she got a chance to play with some of her normal opponents, which she said was a cool experience.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Luthi said. “I had a lot of fun getting to play with and against all the girls. Some of them I’ve played against before and some of them I hadn’t but we built some great friendships today and I had a great time.”
Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones led the blue team with 17 points. She had high praise for playing at White Auditorium.
“This is my favorite place to play,” said Jones, who will be going to Kansas State in the fall as a track and field athlete. “We have a lot of local people watching us and it’s a really fun environment to be in.”
The boys game was an offensive shootout with the blue team coming out on top, 118-107.
Emporia’s Parker Leeds (red) and Lebo’s Landon Grimmett (blue) were named Co-MVPs. Leeds led all scorers with 24 points and Grimmett had 22.
“It was really fun,” Leeds said. “You can play freely. Everyone is competitive and these are the best players in the Flint Hills area, so it was fun to come here and compete one last time.”
“It’s been really cool,” Grimmett added. “I’ve played with most of those guys over the summer with travel ball, so I’ve been close with a lot of them my whole life basically. It’s cool to play with and against them since I know them really well.”
Other area players to reach double figures were Madison’s Bryson Turner (17), Olpe’s Truman Bailey (15) and Chase County’s Cooper Schroer (11). Turner said it was different playing with players he’s used to playing against, but was glad to use it as an opportunity to get to know them better.
“It’s completely different because you know of them from playing against them, but you don’t really know them,” Turner said. “Getting to come out here and be teammates with them and get to know them is really cool.”
The high school basketball careers of this year’s senior class are now officially over, but this was a night they won’t forget. Turner called the experience a blessing.
“It’s a blessing really,” Turner said. “Being able to come out here and have fun with a lot of guys that are really good at what they do was really cool. I’m blessed to have the ability that I have and be able to be here.”
