The 2023 Flint Hills Optimist Club High School All-Star Basketball Games took place on Saturday night at White Auditorium.

In the girls game, the red team beat the blue team, 73-43. Emporia’s Rebecca Snyder, who was on the red team, was named Most Valuable Player after scoring 23 points.

