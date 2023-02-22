Four Emporia High School girls wrestlers have a chance to place at the Class 6-5A state tournament in Park City.
Katina Keosybounheuang (120 pounds), Ariana Estrada (105), Kiona Flores-Delgado (170) and Alexa Castillo (235) went 1-1 on Wednesday. They will wrestle in the second round of the consolation side of the bracket on Thursday morning.
