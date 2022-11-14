Talk about precision.
A map posted by the National Weather Service in Wichita Sunday said Emporia had a 28% chance of receiving one inch of snow by Tuesday.
“It’s going to vary between forecasts, but that number could change in a few hours,” NWS meteorologist Christopher Williams told the Wichita Eagle about the percentages.
It appears that percentage is going up. All of the Emporia area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“Forecast amounts in the advisory area have increased to one to two inches with locally higher amounts up to three inches possible,” an advisory from Topeka said early Monday.
Emporia is considered in the one-two inch range for snow. A cold rain should begin after 5 p.m. Then the heaviest snowfall should occur between 9 p.m.-3 a.m., diminishing by dawn.
Although Williams said this will “mostly be a light snow event,” weather conditions may cause slick roads, especially during the evening.
Overnight lows have been well below freezing over the last few days. Emporia Municipal Airport dropped to 18 degrees Sunday, after a low of 17 Saturday. Cottonwood Falls dipped to 15 Sunday.
Temperatures through the day Sunday in Emporia were 14 degrees below normal for mid-November.
The next few days are “going to be cold — and it looks like it’s going to stay dry as well — but we’re not really expecting anything [snow] down the road,” Williams said.
In fact, a forecast high of 42 Monday in Emporia may be the high point of the week. While the sun should return Tuesday afternoon, daytime highs will fight to get above freezing through next weekend.
If that’s not enough, Williams said another cold front is expected to move into the Wichita area on Friday.
“We’re really going to get a taste of winter,” he said.
