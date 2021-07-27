Fifteen months into his role as the director of Ignite Emporia, Rob Gilligan says a lot of important work is happening behind the scenes to ensure the community-wide initiative spearheaded by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and a campaign committee of more than 50 business and community leaders from different sectors.
Ignite Emporia is a $1.6 million, five-year strategic plan designed to focus on workforce development, housing development and revitalization, business retention and community development.
“Those are really big, giant concepts in and of themselves, so it’s not that Ignite’s gonna solve any one of those problems on its own,” Gilligan said. “But we believe the role is to know that we have resources and opportunities in the community, and we have individuals, groups and organizations working toward progress in those areas.”
Gilligan started in his position Feb. 10, 2020, with a goal to set Ignite’s strategic plan in motion. A city-wide housing study was already under way and Gilligan was preparing to connect businesses and industries with local schools to better identify career opportunities for area students that would keep them local long after they graduate.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic breached Lyon County in March. Ignite’s housing study was completed, but much of the visible momentum was halted and everything was happening behind the scenes.
Now, Gilligan said the goal is to move forward with “some sort of housing project” within the next 60 days using the results of the 2020 housing survey as a guideline to address child care needs and continue working toward the initiative’s original goals — most of which go hand-in-hand.
“There’s really two sub-sections of that workforce development,” Gilligan said. “One is workforce availability — and that is just having bodies and individuals available to join and be part of our workforce in Emporia and Lyon County. That’s one of our biggest problems right now; we have a lot more job openings in our community than we have available workforce to fill those jobs.
“That competition to fill those jobs, in some ways, is beneficial. It obviously creates some incentive to maybe drive wages up a little bit, which is good for the community, but on the other token, we get to a point where if we can’t fill jobs consistently, it makes it hard to bring in new job opportunities. So, for long-term growth of the community, we have to display that we can have a stable and available workforce with which to grow.”
And that comes down to bringing workers to the community. With a tight housing market where supply cannot keep up with demand, Gilligan said it’s nearly impossible to attract people to the area.
“When we talk about that first piece of workforce recruiting, which is probably one of our most critical pieces right now as a community, and an issue that is critical in many other communities — so we’re not unique in the situation that we’re in right now,” he said. “We have been under-building for especially the last 10 years, but arguably probably for the last 30 years, to the point that our capacity of housing has not kept up with the demand.”
While that has driven up home prices over the years and made those homes good investments for homeowners, it has kept supply stagnant. Using the complete housing study, the results of which are still available on the chamber’s web site, Gilligan said Ignite is working to address key issues in the community.
“It’s more expensive than ever to be able to acquire a home, whether that’s through purchase or through rent,” he said. “Our wages haven’t been able to keep up, so now we have this affordability gap — and that’s throughout our country.
“We’re also seeing that gap in our community and so our question then is, how can we help facilitate ... the development of homes through partnerships with builders, through partnerships with developers and through partnerships with local government to develop infrastructure, make lots available for development, update zoning regulations in the city of Emporia so we have more flexibility for development.”
Gilligan said then the goal is to make those developments available in a “wide range of price points” to address the affordability gap. With a median household income of just over $40,000 a year in Lyon County, he said the target price points for financing a mortgage was probably in the $150,000 — $200,000 range.
“That’s the very bottom line of building homes,” Gilligan said, noting that it was unfortunate that there “weren’t a lot of resources to make building homes at a lower price point, but if we can create capacity in that area and we can rehabilitate or redevelop homes — existing homes — bring them up to a higher quality and value at that lower price point, we can hopefully try and solve some of that market gap.”
While that isn’t going to happen overnight, he said it’s imperative to address these issues because the community is “losing out on important growth opportunities” in the mean time.
Gilligan said focusing on these issues will not only help retain existing businesses and help them to expand, it can help to potentially attract new business and industry to the area as well. As the country continues to recover through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said creating those opportunities for growth will only benefit everyone in the long run.
Another aspect to that is addressing child care needs. Gilligan said Ignite has partnered with the University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research on a study related to child care access in the community. The goal is to find ways to improve access to child care in Emporia and the surrounding community, by identifying what’s available, what isn’t and what the community needs to thrive.
“That’s one of the next projects we’ll be rolling out,” he said, noting that the survey will be available in both English and Spanish.
Gilligan said, while it may seem like each separate goal within Ignite’s overall initiative is too big on its own to focus on more than one at a time, they are all related. That makes it near impossible to do anything but keep all the gears moving at once.
“We need to recognize our opportunities to grow and get behind it,” he said.
The 2020 housing study can be found online by visiting https://emporiakschamber.org/ignite-emporia-community-housing-survey-link. For more information about Ignite Emporia, visit https://emporiakschamber.org/category/ignite-emporia.
