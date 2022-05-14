Make it three trips to the KSHSAA 5A Boys State Tennis Tournament for Emporia High School’s Brenden Kienholz. Though this one will be a bit different.
After qualifying for states in doubles as a freshman and junior (his sophomore season was canceled due to COVID), the three-year varsity player will be competing in singles this time, despite never playing there prior to this season.
“We had a short squad this year so it could’ve been easy for him to goof around and not take things seriously,” head coach Saul Trujillo said. “But he was one of the kids who would show up every day and take practice seriously. He’s dedicated a lot to tennis and that translates to his game. This is his last year and he really wants to do something. It’s a hard transition going from doubles to singles, but he’s made it work and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Kienholz comes from a tennis family and both of his siblings played in high school. His sister Kathryn was a state medalist and his brother Cameron, who was a senior in Brenden’s freshman year, is wrapping up his junior year as a member of the ESU men’s tennis team. Their mom also played in high school. Brenden started playing with his family when he was around seven but started to take the sport more seriously when he was about 12.
“We would play a lot when I was younger and having them has definitely been helpful,” Kienholz said. “It’s good that they’re there when I want some advice, either tennis-wise or otherwise. It’s always helpful to have people like that.”
With a smaller roster this year, Trujillo was unsure of how things would go this season. He was even surprised that Kienholz qualified for states.
“I didn’t know how the season was going to go because doubles and singles are completely different,” Trujillo said. “And we had what I think was the toughest overall regional. He got the five seed in our region and ended up placing third. So, he did surprise me by making it to states but I’m glad he did with it being his last year.”
Kienholz said the biggest adjustment came from playing with a teammate to playing by himself.
“Tennis is always mentally difficult, and having someone else on the court with you definitely makes that easier,” Kienholz said. “Moving from having that person to rely on to being out there alone was probably the biggest difference. It was a little rough in the beginning, but I think I’ve improved a lot.”
New challenges aside, Kienholz always tries to keep things simple when he’s out on the court.
“I try not to think too much about it,” Kienholz said. “I figure it doesn’t do too much good to overthink things. Especially in tennis, I think it’s important to just play your own game and not get too caught up in what the other players do.”
This year’s event is being held at the Harold Kossover Tennis Facility in Topeka. Regardless of what happens though, Trujillo considers this to be a successful year for Kienholz and he’s proud of all that he’s accomplished.
“I was talking to his dad and we were kind of just joking around and I told him ‘mission accomplished,’” Trujillo said. “We just wanted to get him to states because making that transition is hard. He was on the first group of boys that I got to coach and just watching him grow these four years and being around him has been a pleasure. I hope he does well, but I’m proud of him regardless of what happens. He’s a really good kid.”
