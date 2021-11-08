The Street Cats Club held its third annual winter shelter workshop on Sunday, Nov. 7, to build shelters for outdoor cats.
Victoria Partridge, co-director, said requests for shelters decreased this year.
“We had requests for about 65 shelters the first two years and only 20 requests this year,” she said. “I think that’s a good sign. We have about 130 shelters already out in the community and they seem to be holding up well.”
The shelters are made from large plastic storage totes lined with styrofoam coolers and straw for insulation. A door is cut into both layers and all seams and edges are duct taped for safety and stability.
Winter shelters are a form of colony support provided free of charge by the Street Cats Club.
“The shelters are for people caring for outdoor cats,” Partridge said. “They provide extra shelter to survive harsh Kansas winters.”
Other services include providing food and water stations, helping with the cost of food, helping with medical treatment and providing support for cat and kitten foster homes. The organization also runs a Trap-Neuter-Release program, stopping the breeding cycle and improving the lives of feral and stray cats.
Materials for the winter shelters are donated and other services are funded by donors and sales of Street Cats Club merchandise. Partridge said support is always welcome and the organization is looking for additional board members. Learn more about the Street Cats Club at streetcatsclub.org.
