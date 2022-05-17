Morning showers could cover the Emporia area. But the risk for severe weather goes up after sunset.
The federal Storm Prediction Center puts the severe weather chance at a level two “slight” on its five-point scale. Topeka and Lawrence have a level-three “enhanced' chance.
“Hail up to quarter size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour will be the main hazards,” a briefing from Topeka Tuesday morning said. “Localized flooding and an isolated tornado are also possible.”
The reason is a line of storms heading southeast from Nebraska. The strongest chance for heavy rain and flash flooding is from Topeka north.
Emporia escaped rain Monday, after having 3.64 inches on May 16 of last year.
Beyond Tuesday night, sunny days are forecast for the rest of the week. A slight chance of rain returns Thursday and Friday nights.
