All summer, the Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team has been wanting to get better and be successful while playing the game the right way.
Now, Post 5 will see if all of its hard work will pay off as it travels to Hays for the Kansas American Legion Class AA/AAA State Tournament at Larks Park.
“I think they’re just excited to get out there and get the tournament going, in a place where we haven’t played at before,” Post 5 head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “I think the kids are excited about that. Just hope (we) have a good time and have some success as well.”
Emporia’s summer started with a 17-game winning streak, before dropping a game to Next Level Academy. Entering this week, Post 5 has rattled together 13 straight wins, including back-to-back one-run victories over Pittsburg in the Zone 2 Tournament.
Post 5 also has done this with a veteran-laden roster. Sawyer Slayden returned after redshirting his first year at Emporia State. Emporia High graduates Jace Stewart, Hayden Baumwart and Chase County grad Hunter Groh all have signed to play collegiately next spring, while a talented incoming EHS senior class and four from the incoming EHS junior class round out the roster.
“I think its a really good balance for us,” Markowitz said. “I think we have anywhere between eight or nine leaders on this team. The other guys aren’t scared of leadership or sacred to be coached. It’s a really good mixture of guys. They have a lot of great team chemistry, going from Sawyer as the oldest player down to one of the younger players. That always helps as a coach and it makes it fun as well.”
Every facet of the game has been huge during this summer run for Post 5. Offensively, Emporia has scored 270 runs — an average of 8.7 runs per contest. The team has a batting average of .358 and an on-base percentage of .470.
“I think where we’ve come and grown the most over the last three or four years ... is at the plate,” Markowitz said. “Just the mentality in the hitter’s mind and in the batter’s box. I think they’ve grown there, in terms of having confidence in themselves and taking an attacker’s mentality, going out and forcing the will in the at-bat, rather than sitting back and hitting on their heels.”
Markowitz added how aggressive Post 5 has been on the basepaths. In 31 games, it has stolen 89 bases.
“We’ve gotten aggressive ... that’s always good to see and it’s fun to watch,” he said.
Pitching and defense have also been successful during the summer months. In 28 of 31 games, Emporia has held teams to five or fewer runs.
“We’ve had a lot of guys throw innings,” Markowitz said. “If you’re not throwing strikes, you’re putting your defense to sleep. Throwing strikes and playing defense is huge, in terms of not giving up runs. That’s something that’s got to continue going into this weekend and I have full confidence in our guys that they’ll be able to do it. If we’re able to put together some quality games, I think we’ll be just fine. We’ve got to make teams earn the runs they can get.”
The format of the state tournament is the same like in 2018, however, instead of just a tournament full of AAA teams, four AA and four AAA teams make up the field. Emporia has seen three of the state qualifying teams — Iola, Ottawa and Hays. Russell, Norton, Sabetha and Great Bend are teams Emporia hasn’t seen. Markowitz knows the competition will be a high level.
“We know that the four AAA teams that are there are pretty solid teams,” he said. “We played Iola and they’re one of the better teams we’ve played this summer. With Sabetha mixed in there ... I’m pretty sure those other teams that made it ... have had some success this summer and probably during the high school season as well. It’s going to be a competitive good tournament. It’s going to be a lot of good baseball to watch. We’ve got to go out and do our thing.”
Great Bend — Emporia’s first opponent — is 25-14 and has three guys from the Great Bend Braves team that finished runner-up to Emporia in the Class A State Tournament in 2017.
“They were a good team back then, I’m sure they’ve gotten better since just like our guys have,” Markowitz said. “It’ll be an interesting matchup game one. With the setup, the way (the tournament) is now, it always strategizes your pitching and rotation. We don’t know what we’ll see. Our guys are confident enough to go out and take care of their own (game).”
Emporia will face Hays for a second time this summer at 6 p.m. Thursday. The matchup will pit the finalists in the Sam Ellis Classic, where Emporia won 3-0. Post 5’s final pool play game will take place at approx. 12:15 p.m. Friday against Ottawa, a team it has defeated three times this summer.
“We know what to expect and I think that’ll help our guys out and go take care of their own business,” Markowitz said. “Everybody has one pretty dominate pitcher, if not more than that. We’ve got to find different ways to score runs. You never know what can happen in pool play typesetting.”
Emporia-Great Bend is scheduled for a 3:15 p.m. first pitch Wednesday at Larks Park in Hays. The two top teams from AAA pool and the AA pool will advance to Saturday’s bracket play, with semifinals scheduled for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and the championship game slated for 3:15 p.m.
