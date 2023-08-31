Week one of the area high school football season is upon us, and the first Friday of gridiron action isn’t short on epic matchups.
Lebo and Olpe play up a class facing off against ranked programs, neither team shying away from stiff competition early on.
And a local battle will play out at Hartford Friday night as two area teams try to establish an immediate winning narrative in 2023.
Olpe meets Hayden in a tough first-week assignment. The 3A Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in the class and posted a 10-2 record last year, losing in the sub-state final. The Eagles return Ethan Redeker (54 tackles, six interceptions) and Isaac Miller (67 tackles), who will have to bring their “A” game to defend Hayden’s potent air attack and solid ground game.
Northern Heights will try to get on track after a winless campaign in 2022 and a coaching change during last year’s season. The Wildcats meet Flint Hills League rival West Franklin, who went 5-4 last year; with one of those games a 46-12 victory over Northern Heights. The Wildcats are young, but this contest could be a good barometer of progress and growth.
The Lebo Wolves at Lyndon High School could be a matchup of explosives. Lebo rings in the football year ranked No. 10 in 8-man Division II and averaged nearly 43 points per regular-season game last season. Lyndon is ranked No. 1 in 8-man Division I, averaging 36 points per contest in 2022. The Tigers won last season’s battle 20-14 and probably expect the same outcome Friday night, but with greater offensive output. Lyndon will have Inman transfer Tanner Heckel at quarterback. The junior offensive threat would probably be considered the best player returning in 1A had he not left for Lyndon. Heckel was responsible for more than 1,000 yards of offense during his sophomore campaign at Inman.
Madison will lock up with Hartford, as each team seems to be on a different trajectory. Madison lost head coach Alex McMillian and the highly talented Bryson Turner and might have a bit of trouble replacing Turner’s productivity. The Jaguars are developing a young team and have a core group of sophomores/juniors that could push Hartford over .500.
Chase County also lost its longtime head coach but will begin 2023 on the heels of a successful 2022 season that culminated in a sectional game against 8-man Division I state runner-up Little River. The Bulldogs play Frankfort on Friday and blew them out in their last meeting. Chase County returns the solid nucleus of Brock Griffin, Micah Cauthers and Tag Groh.
