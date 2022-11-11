Victoria Price

Victoria Price had 17 points in Emporia State's season-opening win over Harding Friday night.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team forced 31 turnovers on the way to a 58-57 win at Harding on the first night of the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark.

The Lady Hornets scored the first points of the season on a three-pointer from Victoria Price 58 seconds into the game. They would not get another field goal until less than a minute remained in the quarter. Faith Paramore hit a three with 55 seconds left to give the Lady Hornets and 10-9 lead and Ehlaina Hartman followed with a steal and layup as Emporia State took a 12-9 lead after a quarter.

