Writing a book is easy. For Emporia’s Corbin Bosiljevac, turning it into an audio book is hard.
“It’s grueling,” Bosiljevac told The Gazette on Oct. 8. “The audio book is way more involved than I thought it would be.”
Bosiljevac is traveling from coast to coast promoting his book, “On to the Next Thing: A Memoir on Crime, Choices and Change.” Last week Bosiljevac was actually two miles outside Emporia, with stops to follow in Kansas City and New York.
But the audio book recording took Bosiljevac to a studio in southern California.
He said he has “C-level actor” friends in Los Angeles, who smirked at the idea of reading a hardcover book.
“That’s not how we do it out here,” Bosiljevac says he was told. He thought of hiring a professional actor to read his book, but then decided to read it himself because it’s his personal story.
While volunteers at the University of Kansas Audio-Reader Network spend one or two hours at a time recording books for print-disabled people, Bosiljevac was in the studio all day. For weeks.
“You can’t read for more than three or four hours a day before you’re worn out,” he said. “After three weeks, I was burned out. ... I don’t know how many hours. A lot. It’s hard to estimate.”
The finished Audible book will be about seven hours long. But Bosiljevac said he read it aloud three times, taking breaks to correct errors and make edits. The audio book wound up on 18 separate files, with 17 acceptable by Audible’s standards as of Friday.
“They have a lot of people who like to listen to books, and read along with the books,” he said. So the reading had to be word-for-word.
“It may actually take about two or three weeks to make the book live and available,” Bosiljevac said. “I want it available by early December, so it’s available during the holidays.”
Bosiljevac may delay the release of his self-published memoir so he can do some marketing for it. The hardcover version came out in late September.
“It’s not a month, and I’ve sold over 1,000 copies,” he said.
But promoting and marketing a book is on the same level as recording one for Bosijlevac. That’s hard, too.
“Doing the book, you can start working and you work at your own pace,” he said. “Marketing, you’re on everyone else’s schedule.” Interviews for podcasts and radio stations are already scheduled.
All the effort could be a strain on someone’s mental health. In fact, that’s one of the topics in Bosiljevac’s book.
“It’s a memoir about a time in my life where I went through some tough times,” he said. “I ended up having mental health issues, going to prison — drug addiction.”
Bosiljevac’s case is still in the federal archives. He pleaded guilty in Kansas City in 2013 in a conspiracy to possess cocaine. Federal laws in place at the time called for a mandatory 15-year prison term.
But after serving a shorter stint in Leavenworth, Bosiljevac says he’s been sober for more than a decade and now wants to encourage people. His story of recovery could put his memoir on some unexpected bookshelves.
“Businesses in Scottsdale, Kansas City and in Ohio are wanting my book as a text in some of their rehabilitation clinics,” he said.
