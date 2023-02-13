Emporia State's Alijah Comithier picked up his second MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week, presented by Shift Group after tying a Hornet record for perfect shooting in a game.
Comithier tied the Emporia State single-game record by going nine-for-nine from the field in a 92-63 win over Newman to clinch a spot in the MIAA Tournament. He hit back-to-back three-pointers to set the tone and give the Hornets an 11-3 lead two and a half minutes into the game. Comithier ended the first half three for three from beyond the arc for nine points, then scored 14 points on six of six shooting in the second half to finish with 23 points. He added seven rebounds, two assists and a block.
