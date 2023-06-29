MIAA Newcomers Academic Awards

The MIAA has announced its academic awards for transfers and newcomers during the 2022-23 school year. Emporia State had 82 new student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom during the past academic year.

Five Hornets were named MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipients. Freshman football players Sam Culp and Ethan Schultze, men's tennis player Gwendal Mazquay, women's basketball player Faith Paramore and women's track & field athlete Hailey Anderson all maintained a 4.00 GPA in their first year at Emporia State.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.