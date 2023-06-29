The MIAA has announced its academic awards for transfers and newcomers during the 2022-23 school year. Emporia State had 82 new student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom during the past academic year.
Five Hornets were named MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipients. Freshman football players Sam Culp and Ethan Schultze, men's tennis player Gwendal Mazquay, women's basketball player Faith Paramore and women's track & field athlete Hailey Anderson all maintained a 4.00 GPA in their first year at Emporia State.
An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Four Emporia State student-athletes earned MIAA Scholar-Athlete recognition in their first year with the Hornets. Gwendal Mazquay was an honorable mention selection at No. 3 doubles for the Hornet tennis team. Brooks Lowe placed third in the men's javelin to earn All-MIAA honors in men's track & field. Caden Dodson was an honorable mention All-MIAA pick at kicker for the Hornet football team. Abby Bachman was named an honorable mention All-MIAA pick as a soccer defender. A Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
A total of 82 Hornets representing all 15 programs earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. A total of 1,046 first-year MIAA student-athletes from all 14 MIAA institutions received academic honors for their efforts in the classroom.
Including the returners that were announced following each sports season Emporia State had 326 MIAA Academic Honor Roll awards, 22 MIAA Scholar-Athletes and 23 MIAA Academic Excellence Awards.
A full list of honorees can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.