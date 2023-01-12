The Kansas 8-Man Football Association released its All-Star selections for the annual East vs. West games on June 10, 2023.
Five local players were chosen for the East teams.
Chase County’s Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier, along with Madison’s Bryson Turner, will be suiting up for the Division I East squad.
Budke, already chosen for the Sports in Kansas All-State Football 8-man DI first-team offense, rushed for nearly 2,400 yards this season, averaging just under 11 yards per carry. He also scored 43 times. Defensively, Budke collected 154 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Like Budke, Turner was named to the Sports in Kansas All-State Football 8-man DI first-team offense. The speedy back amassed 1,382 rushing yards in nine games, averaging 154 yards per game and eight yards per carry.
Kohlmeier gained 343 yards on the ground with six trips to the house. He also recorded six receptions for 81 yards and one TD. But it was on defense where Kohlmeier stood out, logging 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown. He led the Bulldogs in TFL and sacks.
Chase County head coach Brody VanDegrift will helm the East team. He will be assisted by Madison head coach Alex McMillian and South Sumner’s Sean Blosser.
Lebo’s Austin Bailey and Luke Davies will be representing the Division II East team.
Bailey notched 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries in 2022, while Davies scored 12 TDs, grabbed five picks and made 5.2 tackles per game.
