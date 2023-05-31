Emporia Middle School

A decision on charges for falsely reporting a crime could be at least two weeks away, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday

According to County Attorney Marc Goodman, any charges that are submitted will go through a review process before a decision is made. The potential false report charges come after no probable cause was found in claims of inappropriate touching by an Emporia Middle School teacher at a school dance.

