A decision on charges for falsely reporting a crime could be at least two weeks away, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday
According to County Attorney Marc Goodman, any charges that are submitted will go through a review process before a decision is made. The potential false report charges come after no probable cause was found in claims of inappropriate touching by an Emporia Middle School teacher at a school dance.
The Emporia Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that police intend to propose charges of falsely reporting a crime against four juveniles related to the case.
EPD responded to the middle school on May 12 after reports of an adult inappropriately touching female students were made. More than 30 interviews were conducted and videos from inside of the school were reviewed. USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has been fully cooperating in the investigation.
The school board held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, conducting a 50-minute executive session for attorney-client privileges. No action was taken. The district could not comment if the meeting was related to the incident.
