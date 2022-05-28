A marriage made in Las Vegas doesn’t seem so unusual. It happens several times per day. But when and where the vows are said can turn simplicity into complexity.
Toby Kostner’s April wedding ceremony wasn’t standard wedding chapel on-the-strip fare. The Emporia native and his wife Briana Kostner, née McAllister, were married at the NFL Draft and by all accounts, took this one to the house. The couple joined in holy matrimony at Caesars Palace — the 2022 draft venue — replete with a minister, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra.
“We actually got married there on the stage in front of, I don’t know, 20-30,000 people in Vegas,” Kostner explained. “It was a phenomenal experience.”
But to understand why the NFL Draft became the choice for this wedding ceremony, we need to go back to the 2021 draft in Cleveland and the genesis of their relationship.
“So we met six or seven years ago online. We were both going through some rough times in our lives and just started chatting and became really good friends online before we ever met in person,” Kostner said.
By the pandemic, the courtship had turned serious, and a proposal was imminent. But Kostner never drafted a cool scheme to marry Briana in the spotlight and on a national stage. It was all unintentional. A year before the wedding, he came up with a unique idea for a proposal but ultimately had to change the play.
“I was looking for a way to propose because you know, it’s got to be special and unique, and something memorable,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on the draft. I had some other plans I was working on that due to some challenging circumstances had fallen through.”
The couple was planning on quasi-attending the 2021 draft in Cleveland, wandering around FirstEnergy Stadium, and peering inside the building to view the live intrigues of the proceedings.
But a call from the NFL changed the trajectory of Kostner’s matrimonial plans.
“They said, ‘Hey, we see you’ve got tickets to tomorrow for the draft, and you’re local, and you marked down that you’re a Kansas City fan. Ford Motor Company has a promotion right now where they want to have fans announce late-round picks…we want to know if you’d like to announce a Kansas City pick.’”
The loyal Chiefs fan immediately accepted the offer.
“Because who gets a chance to do that? Go to the draft nationally, announce a pick for your team,” he said.
The NFL’s notification, coupled with the collapse of his original proposal plan, sparked a new one: Propose on the draft stage.
“They went and talked to their people about it and came back and said, you know, we can’t officially endorse that, but we also can’t really control what you do on stage,” he said.
Kostner would have three minutes to announce the draft selection, so the proposal had to be executed within that period. If he exceeded the time limit, NFL handlers would remove him from the platform.
At the draft, the couple, representing with Chiefs’ hoodies and casual pants, was whisked to the VIP section, where they spent the entire Saturday until go-time. In the meantime, the Chiefs traded away the pick Kostner was scheduled to announce, delaying the proposal and heightening the anxiety.
“So we’re like 10 minutes away from going up on stage, and when we find out, we got moved, and then I had to wait another two hours,” he said. “Needless to say, I was a nervous wreck by the time we got on stage.”
The time finally arrived. Kostner revealed the 226th draft pick — a pretty good one, Chiefs starting right guard Trey Smith — and immediately made his proposal, quoting from their first-date movie “Deadpool,” dropping to one knee and handing her an engagement ring pop. (Briana later received a gem-laden ring.) Kostner said Briana was shocked, thinking she was there to help calm his nerves prior to addressing a crowd and television audience.
“I still don’t remember actually doing it, but I’ve got video proving I did…Thankfully, she said yes.”
As for the wedding, Kostner was contacted by the NFL 10 days before the 2022 draft, suggesting he and Briana get married at the event. After all, it was being held in Las Vegas. The league and its corporate partner, Caesars Palace, wanted to underwrite a repeat performance of 2021.
“So, of course again, how can you say no to that kind of life experience,” Kostner said. “They flew us out there. Caesars Palace treated us great, put us up in a room. And we got to tour the backstage area of the draft and just kind of hang out there on Friday.”
On Saturday, Kostner announced a pick — that he has now forgotten — and this time, there were no surprises. Briana knew they would be saying their vows.
“Which might have been worse because it gave her time to get nervous about being in front of people and cameras and everybody looking at her,” Kostner said. “But she had a really great time. It was it was a lot of fun to see her just kind of get spoiled and taken care of.”
The marriage was the second time around for Kostner and Briana, who reside in Ohio. And it came with a ready-made family: five girls and one boy.
“That was one of the things that kind of convinced us this could work,” Kostner said. “When the kids first met each other, they immediately clicked and got along… it’s just amazing how well they blended together.”
But the memorable experiences before the formation of the new Kostner clan will seemingly live in perpetuity.
“It was a wonderful experience, and we were glad to have it,” Kostner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.