The Emporia State volleyball team finished the opening weekend of the season with a 3-1 record after falling in four sets to Rockhurst in the final match of the Kansas City Classic. The Hornets fell 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 to the host Hawks.
The Hawks jumped out at 5-1 lead to start the first set only to see the Hornets respond with a 9-2 run to take a 10-7 lead on a block from Camilla Ossola and Winny Harris. Rockhurst led 16-14 before Emporia State scored four straight points to take the lead for good. Sandora Sasaki closed the set with a kill to give ESU the 25-20 win.
Sasaki gave the Hornets a 7-4 lead on a service ace to open up the second set. Emporia State had an 18-17 lead when Rockhurst went on a 4-0 run to take the lead. ESU closed to within 22-20 but RU scored the final three points to even the match at a set apiece.
Emporia State led 4-1 to open the third set but Rockhurst used a 7-2 run to take the lead for good. The Hawks lead would eventually reach six points at 18-12 before the Hornets started to rally. Back to back blocks by McKenya Sorrells assisted first by Brailee Bogle and then by Sasaki pulled Emporia State within 20-19. Rockhurst ended the set on a 4-2 run for a 25-22 win heading into the fourth set.
The final set saw seven ties and four lead changes through the first 28 points. With the score tied at 14-14 Rockhurst scored six straight points to take a 20-14 lead. Emporia State would get back within two points on three occasions but could not get any closer as the Hawks won 25-22 to secure the match.
Sandora Sasaki led Emporia State with 17.5 points on 14 kills with three aces and a block assist to go with 13 digs. McKenya Sorrells added 16.5 points with 11 kills, an ace, solo block and seven block assists. Brailee Bogle dished 44 assists in the four sets while Anakaren Chavez had a team high 21 digs.
Emporia State began the season with a 3-1 victory over Sioux Falls on Saturday morning (17-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22) and swept sets from William Jewell (25-22, 25-19, 25-18) and Kentucky Wesleyan (26-24, 25-14, 25-18) to open the season with three straight wins for the first time since winning four straight to start the 2014 season.
Emporia State (3-1) will travel to Rolla, Mo. next weekend for the Missouri S&T Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.