McKenya Sorrells

Emporia State's McKenya Sorrells

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State volleyball team finished the opening weekend of the season with a 3-1 record after falling in four sets to Rockhurst in the final match of the Kansas City Classic. The Hornets fell 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 to the host Hawks.

The Hawks jumped out at 5-1 lead to start the first set only to see the Hornets respond with a 9-2 run to take a 10-7 lead on a block from Camilla Ossola and Winny Harris. Rockhurst led 16-14 before Emporia State scored four straight points to take the lead for good. Sandora Sasaki closed the set with a kill to give ESU the 25-20 win.

