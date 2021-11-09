Trox Gallery and Gifts concluded its “Remembering Jerry Troxell” exhibit Saturday with a reception that brought back many people who knew and loved the former Emporia High School art teacher.
With Trox moving to its new location at 715 Commercial St. last month, owner Kaila Mock said she wanted the first exhibit in the Jerry Lynn Troxell Memorial Gallery to be “a retrospective of his work.”
“I borrowed these paintings from his friends and family and they’ve been up since our grand opening on Oct. 14,” Mock said.
Troxell taught art at EHS for 36 years before his death in 2015 and left an indelible imprint on his students, many of whom were inspired by his example to become art teachers themselves.
Mock was a student of Troxell’s and she said that he was “the cool teacher” that students could always go to in times of need. And beyond that, he had a way of instilling even the least interested students with a love for art.
“He just loved turning people on to art,” Mock said. “Even the kids that would come to the class to get the easy A, he would draw them in and be like, ‘All right, you’re here, let me show you how cool this is.’”
Mock named Trox for Troxell and said she hopes that she — and her business — can be a continuation of the work Troxell began.
“I’m just going to really try my best to carry on his legacy of getting people excited about art and have some excellent shows in the gallery and help upcoming artists,” she said. “I just hope to carry on his memory and keep it alive.”
John Butcher had Troxell as a teacher and then, after becoming an art teacher himself, was a coworker with Troxell for five years at EHS. After moving on to Blue Valley Northwest — from which he is now retired — he maintained a lifelong friendship with Troxell.
“Jerry was really willing to let people be themselves and to really develop their own talents,” Butcher said. “He knew when to be a taskmaster and when he could let you go. He was a gifted teacher. Probably the best teacher I’ve ever had.”
Troxell’s teaching style was certainly unique. During Butcher’s sophomore year, he brought a painting he’d “poured (his) soul into” for two weeks into school the day before it was due.
“He looked at it and he says, ‘That’s a lot of work you put in on that,’” Butcher said. “He says, ‘Do you mind if I just do a little bit of work on it?’ He went over and got this gallon of white gesso paint and a four-inch brush and came over and painted it completely over. … And he says, ‘Now bring me a painting by tomorrow.’”
Although not particularly pleased that Troxell had painted over his artwork — “I was thinking of new names for him and none of them were Mr. Troxell” — Butcher said he painted all night and what he came up with was far superior to his earlier piece of work.
“I think he thought I labored over it too much and (he wanted me) to be looser and to be more expressive,” Butcher said. “ … He just knew when to push it and when not to. He was just gifted. Especially after I became an art teacher and looking back on him, he was a big influence on me. Probably one of the main reasons I went into teaching art. There’s not very many people that can have that kind of effect on you.”
Dan Ferrell - a graphic designer for The Gazette — echoed Butcher’s feelings on Troxell’s teaching method.
“I have always been detail oriented in my artwork,” Ferrell said. “I would spend days, weeks or even months on one piece of art. Being a student in Jerry’s class, he always pushed for me to be quicker with my work. I am still not as quick as he would want me to be, but his words often ring true in my head. I strive to be quicker and more free in my work.”
Mark Ralston — who has taught art at Jefferson West High School for 39 years — was also inspired by Troxell’s example and was able to maintain a friendship with him after graduation.
“Being a teacher and when I was getting my degree, we would come back and we would always talk about art and cruise the Flint Hills taking pictures for future paintings and things like that,” he said. “ … His method of teaching, I think I sponged a little of that for myself.”
While under Troxell’s tutelage at EHS, Wade Smith won two national awards for glass-forming. And as Smith was figuring out what he wanted to do as an adult, Troxell suggested that Smith teach art.
“He told me one time, he said, ‘Teaching, even on the worst day, is better than most jobs on a good day,’” Smith said. “That always stuck with me, and after 23 years of teaching, I really feel like he was right.”
Smith said that Troxell was always very laidback and understood that students often responded better to being given choices rather than “my way or the highway” instruction.
“Kids in his class wanted to be there,” he said. “They respected him. They worked hard because they knew he appreciated them just as they appreciated him.”
And Troxell also helped his students see their own abilities during a stage of life when self-esteem can be at its most precarious.
“When I was a junior or senior, he said something about how I had natural talent when it came to glass,” Smith said. “I’d never felt like I had natural talent at anything until that point, so that really encouraged me.”
Kristin Oberle has taught art at Emporia Middle School for 27 years — some of that time overlapping with Troxell — and also had him as a teacher. She also became an art teacher on Troxell’s suggestion.
“His opinion mattered,” she said. “I’d always liked art, but when I went in, I was kind of quiet and I didn’t know if I was any good, but he always encouraged and he just gave you those little bits of advice each time. And so when he said something, you listened because you knew it was going to be something that meant something.”
Oberle helps Mock at Trox and she said that when she first saw the gallery of Troxell’s paintings on display, “it was like walking back in time.”
“He always had a painting going while he was teaching us so you got to see him work too,” she said. “A lot of those, I remembered, landscapes and things like that.”
While Troxell is no longer around to spread the love of art and to inspire young people, the work he did for so many years is still bearing fruit.
“I feel like I’ve inspired some students throughout the years and really made a difference in some students’ lives,” Smith said. “I feel like Jerry’s legacy has been passed down through me and I feel like I’m a better teacher because I’ve known him.”
