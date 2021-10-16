The regular season for volleyball finished this week — except for Northern Heights — as teams now prepare for sub-state play on Oct. 23.
Madison, Hartford, Olpe and Lebo will be competing in the Lyon County League tournament on Saturday. The Wolves are seeded one, Madison four, Olpe five and Hartford seven.
Three of the six area programs registered winning records during the season: Lebo, Northern Heights and Madison. And the last week of matchups reflected the 2021 regular-season records.
The Northern Heights Ladycats defeated Lyndon on Tuesday 25-14, 28-26; 16-25, 25-22, 25-14.
The Ladycats improved to 17-11, playing next in the Flinthills League tournament on Saturday.
Lebo finished its regular season on Thursday, getting past 2A Marion (19-16) 26-24, 25-23 and prevailing over Peabody-Burns 25-8, 25-10.
The Wolves defeated Hartford and Southern Coffey County on Tuesday. The scores, 25-16, 25-12 and 25-14, 25-18, respectively.
Lebo concluded its regular season with a record of 28-4.
Madison split matches this week, 21-12, 25-12 against Olpe, and lost to Burlingame 12-25, 18-25.
The Bulldogs record is 17-8.
Chase County lost two matches to Mission Valley on Tuesday, 10-25, 19-25; 9-25, 14-25. The varsity squad’s record stands at 7-23. They play on Saturday at the Flinthills League tournament.
The JV team also dropped two matches to Mission Valley 22-25, 25-23, 4-15; 19-25, 19-25.
Conversely, the C-team won 25-11, 25-16; 25-21, 24-26, 15-13.
The final JV record was 6-11 and the C-Team, 7-7.
The Olpe Eagles lost to Burlingame on Tuesday 17-25, 20-25, and Madison 12-21, 21-25.
Their record is 10-20.
Hartford fell to Lebo 16-25, 12-25, and Southern Coffey County 12-25, 9-25.
The Jaguars record is 6-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.