On Friday, February 7, the House took final action on the constitutional amendment about abortion, SCR 1613, which would place the responsibility for abortion regulations with the state legislature.
It would not ban abortions nor propose new restrictions. The amendment failed 80-43, with two legislators absent due to attendance at a conference.
Why the Amendment Failed, and What’s Next
The key to the amendment’s defeat was the timing of when it would be voted on by the people of Kansas — as a special election during the August primary. Some of the amendment’s opponents wanted the vote to occur during the general election, when voter turnout will be greater.
Notably, the Kansas constitution states that the electorate can vote on constitutional amendments only during a special election or a general election. Every registered Kansas voter can vote during a special election, even those unaffiliated with a party. Conversely, unaffiliated voters who want to vote during a primary election must declare a party.
I voted “Yes” on the amendment because I always have believed that it should go to a vote of the people, whether during a special election or general election. If an amendment had been offered to move the vote to a general election, I likely would have voted for it, too.
So, what now? The House has the same amendment in HCR 5019. Leadership teams in the House and Senate likely will confer to determine how to proceed. Undoubtedly, this vote will not be the legislature’s last on this issue.
Abortion Amendment’s Effect on Medicaid Expansion
Soon after the House’s final vote on SCR 1613, the president of the Kansas Senate warned that Medicaid expansion would not move forward until the abortion amendment passes. Likewise, Kansans For Life announced that, until the amendment passes as written, it would not support Medicaid expansion (even though KFL never had taken a position on it in the past). KFL also considered moving the amendment to the general election a “poison pill.” This kind of rhetoric is poisonous to resolving the issue. Abortion is an issue full of emotion, but I’m hopeful cooler heads will prevail.
The Medicaid expansion bill, SB 252, is in the Senate Committee on Public Health and Welfare. A hearing is scheduled for today.
Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications
The Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications committee heard a presentation about seismicity (think earthquakes) in light of recent quakes near Hutchinson.
We also heard HB 2585, which would allow expansion of electric-vehicle charging stations in the state. Electric vehicles will be more common within the next five years, as major car manufacturers roll out more models.
In addition, the committee will hear a bill next week related to how some telemarketers mask their phone numbers with numbers you might recognize … even your own! Plus, an energy-efficiency bill has been introduced, but I don’t have details yet.
The new highway transportation plan, named FORWARD, is in HB 2588 and SB 375. Besides the typical highways, bridges, railroads and airports, typically found in a 10-year highway plan, the bill establishes a multi-year broadband infrastructure grant program. It provides matching grants to Kansas communities as they work to expand broadband capacity in their areas.
In the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications committee, we heard HB 2618, which provides details about how the matching grant program will work, including that it will be housed within the Department of Commerce. Stay tuned for news on that front.
Identifying Vaccines for School-Age Children
The House Education Committee was greeted by a packed room when we heard HB 2601, which would change who decides the vaccines required for children as they prepare to attend public or private schools in Kansas.
Currently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment identifies which vaccines should be administered. About 240 pieces of testimony were offered in support of the bill and several were offered by those in opposition. I support keeping the current system in place.
Honoring the Important Work of Constituent Groups
The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and affiliated local programs from across the state came to the Capitol for an Advocacy Day on Feb. 12.
My colleague, Rep. Ponka-we Victors from Wichita, and I spoke at the well to encourage our colleagues to visit the programs’ tables set up on the first and second floors of the rotunda. Rep. Victors told the body she was dressed in red Native American attire as a way to remember indigenous people who have been murdered.
The House recognized the League of Women Voters Feb. 13 as that group celebrates its 100-year anniversary. Teresa Briggs, co-president of the Kansas League of Women Voters, accepted the House resolution recognizing the organization’s accomplishments. Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger from Lawrence spoke from the well. Congratulations to the League!
Great News and Events in Emporia
A big shout out to Don and Robbie Hill. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Don with its Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Emporia Gazette put a spotlight on Don and Robbie’s commitment to serve the Emporia area. They are terrific ambassadors and contribute greatly to Emporia’s success. Thank you, Don and Robbie!
Upcoming events give all of us opportunities to have fun and get involved in the community. Mark your calendars for:
• SOS Hope-a-Palooza, Saturday at Webb Hall. Angie and I are blessed to be the co-chairs of this magnificent fund-raising event. Please join us!
• Emporia Friends of the Zoo Roundup, March 6 at the Anderson Building.
• Altrusa Casino Night, March 7 at the American Legion. You never know who you might see dealing the cards!
• Kiwanis Pancake Day, March 14 at the Anderson Building.
• Legislative Dialogue, March 14 at Presbyterian Manor.
• St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 14 in downtown Emporia.
Emporia has a lot going on. Take some time to explore.
Deadlines approach, but Contact
Me Any Time
The best, most reliable source for Kansas legislative information is www.kslegislature.org. It includes the weekly calendar and daily journals, bills, committee agendas and much more.
Feb. 14 was the deadline to introduce bills for the current session. Bills must pass out of one chamber or the other by Feb. 27 to continue to be considered. Exceptions include bills introduced in the Appropriations, Tax, and Federal and State Affairs Committees, which are exempt from those deadlines.
The last day for committee work is Monday. The legislature will have a short break Feb. 28 - March 3 and will be back at work March 4.
Despite all those dates, you always are welcome to contact me to ask questions or express your views. I welcome your feedback any time and am honored to represent you.
