ST. MARYS – With just four practices in hand, the Olpe boys basketball team found itself on the losing end of a 72-58 score against St. Marys Friday night.
They were not ideal circumstances to begin a state title defense as the dearth of practices affected the team’s basketball fitness.
“We started off well, but lack of game shape kind of got us,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.
The Eagles led the Bears by seven after the first quarter, and it was tied at half 33-33, but basketball fatigue ultimately kicked in. Bears’ big man Fred Criqui dropped 25 points on the Eagles.
“They had a big guy, 6-foot-7, who was tough; shot it well outside too,” Schmidt said. “They are solid.”
Olpe is in action Monday at the Yates Center Tournament.
Olpe scorers: Heins 16, Hoelting 12, D. Redeker 10, Bailey 7, Foraker 5, T. Skalsky 2.
St. Marys scorers: Cirque 25, K. Hurla 15, J. Hurla 12, Homan 10, Jackson 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.