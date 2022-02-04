TOPEKA–It was a long night in the capital city for the Emporia girls basketball team Friday as Topeka High shot 56% and owned the glass in a 65-37 win.
The Trojans (14-0) won the rebounding battle 27-13, a tally that included 15 offensive rebounds leading to 13 second-chance points.
“We couldn’t buy a board and that was frustrating,” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “There were several times we had our hands on it but, man, they pulled it and we just didn’t come up with it.”
In addition to a dominant rebounding night, Topeka High shot 24 of 43 from the floor and 8 of 19 from long range. Kiki Smith led the Trojans with 19 points while Talayah Thomas had 15.
Dorsey said it was a given that Smith and Thomas would get their points, but what really hurt her team was the two other players with eight and the two with six.
“It was those other kids that were the X-factor that we wanted to minimize and those kids just outworked us,” she said.
The Spartans (11-4) didn’t shoot the ball terribly–they just didn’t get enough opportunities. They hit 40% (12 of 30) of their attempts and 50% (6 of 12) of their 3-pointers.
Gracie Gilpin led the Spartans with 22 points on 8 of 17 shooting. But as Dorsey has reiterated time and again this season, it’s usually not an ideal situation when Gilpin is scoring more than half the team’s points and putting up more than half its attempts.
“She tried to put the team on her back, but we said at halftime, ‘This can’t be the Gracie Gilpin show,’” Dorsey said. “I love the kid to death and I want it to be her show, but you can’t beat that team one-on-five. We had to have other kids contribute, whether that’s offensive rebounds, defensive blockouts.”
She acknowledged that some other players–such as Alexa Shively–did step up and try to make some plays “but it was too little, too late.”
Emporia came out battling in the first quarter, drawing six fouls against the Trojans and staying within three points at 8-5 after eight minutes of play.
“I thought we guarded well,” Dorsey said of the first quarter. “I think we attacked the basket, we had them in foul trouble. We were making the game simple inside-out. We were breaking that free-throw barrier that we talked about. And then it was like after that, we stopped.”
Topeka High didn’t commit a single foul in the second period and outscored the Spartans 23-11 to go into the locker room up 26-16.
Down 10 at the break, Dorsey didn’t think her team was out of it. However, in the second half, the Trojans unloaded offensively and blitzed Emporia 39-19 on 69% (16 of 23 shooting).
But more than any statistic, what stood out to Dorsey was the way her players seemed to carry themselves throughout the course of the game.
“I’m disappointed, really disappointed,” she said. “We just talked to them about this: ‘Man, have a presence. Stand there with your shoulders back, head high.’ We looked like we were whipped dogs. Not a victim, but our body language was sunken.”
While she acknowledged that it wasn’t a completely unreasonable prospect to get handled by the No. 2 team in 6A, she’d hoped to see more fire in her players.
“If you’re going to take a tail-kicking, you’re going to stand there and take it,” she said. “You’re not going to fold. We’re going to go down swinging in a tail-kicking. We had a couple, but that’s what I’m most bummed about. We want to exude toughness, not just went it’s easy all the time. If you’re sitting over there taking a 30-point loss, that’s hard, but you’d better do it with a toughness look about you.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will have a week off before they play Manhattan at home next Friday. Emporia won the first matchup 55-28 on Jan. 14.
Dorsey said it will probably be good for her team to have a period to rest up a bit but that it will be hard to sit with the loss for that long.
What the Spartans need to do moving forward is clear.
“We come back gritter and tougher and meaner,” Dorsey said. “We’ve got to finish the stretch. Time is running out and we’re making a push. We’ve got to answer the bell. We’ve got some games down the stretch we could win and we’d better. We’re going to win them commandingly. We’re going to win them with a purpose. That’s the mindset we’ve got to prepare for next week.”
TOPEKA HIGH 65, EMPORIA 37
Emporia (11-4) – 5; 11; 11; 10; – 37
Topeka High (14-0) – 8; 18; 23; 16; – 65
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Gilpin 22, Snyder 5, Baker 3, Stewart 3, Kirmer 2, Shively 2.
Topeka High – Smith 19, Thomas 15, Shields 8, Caryl 8, Wiley 6, Leesman 6, Mwangi 3.
