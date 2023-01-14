Area hoops action heated up Friday as Lyon County League and Flint Hills League rivals battled it out on the hardwood.
Girls
BURLINGAME, Kan. — Lebo High School beat Lyon County League rival Burlingame High School yesterday evening, 62-32. The Lady Wolves improve to 10-0. The Lady Bearcats fell to 7-3. Lebo’s Saige Hadley led the scoring with 24 points, followed by teammate Brooklyn Jones with 21. Burlingame’s Kaylin Noonan scored 13 points in the losing effort.
MADISON, Kan. — Olpe High School continued its surge in the win column, defeating the Madison Lady Dogs, 41-32. The Lady Eagles move to 8-3 while Madison drops to 8-2. Kadey Robert again led the Eagles in scoring, collecting 13 points. Madison’s Jaelynn Weakley also scored 13 points.
MALVERN, Kan. — Hartford High School lost to Marais Des Cygnes Valley last night 51-37, falling to 2-9. Tobye Sull recorded 11 points for Hartford, and Freshman Akyra Traver led MdCV with 23 points. McDV improved to 6-4.
ALLEN, Kan. — Northern Heights High School lost a close game to Lyndon High School, 47-37. The Lady Wildcats drop to 4-5 on the season. Additional game information was not available.
Boys
MADISON, Kan — The Olpe Eagles routed Madison High School 53-31 Friday night in a Lyon County League matchup. The Eagles remain undefeated at 11-0 and Madison dropped to 6-4. Olpe’s Garrett Cole and Blake Skalsky both tallied double-digit point totals, 12 and 10, respectively. The Bulldogs’ Bryson Turner led all scoring with 21 points.
BURLINGAME, Kan. — The Lebo Wolves lost a close one to Burlingame High School, 46-47, falling to 7-3. Burlingame moved to 8-2. Dominic Risner and Grayson Shoemaker both scored 14 points for the Wolves.
MALVERN, Kan. — Hartford High School took care of Marais Des Cygnes Valley 59-31, bettering its season record to 5-6.
ALLEN, Kan. — Northern Heights High School was defeated by Lyndon High School, 81-27. The Wildcats are now 0-10 on the season. Additional game information was not available.
