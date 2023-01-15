Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.

Jess Pope is the reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association World Champion Bareback Rider, earning the gold buckle just a month ago in Las Vegas at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But the cowboy is still a humble man at heart.

