Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
Jess Pope is the reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association World Champion Bareback Rider, earning the gold buckle just a month ago in Las Vegas at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But the cowboy is still a humble man at heart.
“You still have to wake up and be the same person,” Pope said. “I just wear a different buckle on my belt now. I wake up and run cows every day, check them and feed them. Still, I get to rodeo and that’s the best thing I could ever dream of.”
Rodeo fans and well wishers crowded the Bowyer Building Saturday night to celebrate Pope’s success. Beautiful hand-tooled saddles and a photographic display, along with food and drinks from the Cowboy Cafe, were part of the festive homecoming for this local sports hero.
At just 24 years old, the Waverly native captured his first PRCA Bareback Riding World Championship in December 2022, competing in his third-straight National Finals Rodeo and winning his third consecutive NFR average title. Pope enjoys being with friends, working in the feedlot, gardening, and spending time with his traveling partners. This year, his younger brother Ty will join him on the pro rodeo circuit.
Rick and Cheryl Stone, owners of Stone Farm Sales, traveled from Louisburg, Kan., for the event. Pope is a customer of the agricultural and livestock equipment and supplies company. Stone Farm Sales is one of Pope’s official rodeo sponsors.
“I’ve never met anybody so down to earth as him,” Cheryl Stone said. “He’s very humble.”
Pope was named after his great grandfather, who insisted that his name be pronounced “with the E silent on the end.” Today, the great grandson goes by Jess — with no E on the end. Pope grinned, “He thought saying the name with two syllables was a girly kind of thing.”
The line of fans, friends, and family snaked around the room as people waited patiently in line to greet and congratulate Pope. He noted that he and his brother competed at Denver’s National Western Stock Show earlier in the week.
“We got back to Kansas City about 11:30 last night,” Pope said with a smile. “Then I was up this morning feeding and doing everything, and then headed up here this evening. It’s really awesome — between this and the parade in Waverly, I have so much support from all the surrounding counties. I look out at all those familiar faces and it’s heartwarming.”
Dana Peak explained that “Brody [Peak] does this welcome home celebration party for Jess every year after the National Finals Rodeo. It gives everybody a chance to celebrate him.”
Jess Pope is celebrating more than a world championship this year. He and fiancee Sydney Odle will be married in May at her grandfather’s ranch near Brush, Colorado. The couple met in 2017 when they were both part of the Bloomer Trailers rodeo team. She’s a barrel racer and college softball player who’s completing her student teaching this year in Missouri.
“We got engaged last May 28 at my grandpa’s ranch and we’ll be married there this coming May 28. That keeps everything easy to remember, right?” Odle quipped. “I just want to give a huge thanks for all the support Jess gets. It never goes unnoticed. We need more people in the world like Jess.”
Family, friends, coaches, and mentors toasted Pope — and told a few stories as well. Brody Peak shared that after winning the world bareback championship on a December weekend, “Jess shows up at the sale barn on Wednesday. I only pay him a hundred and fifty bucks. After two years of championships, Jess said, 'You don’t need to pay me this year, Brody.' The heck I don’t, I told him. That’s what keeps you winning!”
Jennifer Pope, Jess’s mother, told the crowd, “I’m pretty proud of all my boys. I want to say they do this for their mom.”
Middle brother Ty Pope noted, “I did call it [the championship] last year. I’m excited I got my rookie card this year and that I’m going to travel with Jess.”
“He’s always helping me improve,” said Judd Pope, Jess’s youngest brother. “It’s pretty awesome watching your brother out there kicking butts.”
Jess Pope’s father, Brett Pope, is an automotive instructor at Flint Hills Tech College. Family friend and former tech college president Dean Hollenbeck and wife Julie drove from Nowata, Okla., so their 10-year-old grandson Tucker Forth could present Jess with a framed photo taken of the two of them during the National Finals Rodeo in December.
When Jess Pope finally took the mic, things got a little emotional. “It’s really gratifying to see everybody here. All the handshakes and the little kids — it’s very much appreciated.”
Gesturing toward the men who’d spoken earlier, Pope noted that, “All those guys are like dads to me. It’s hard when you’re out there and sometimes things are not going so great. I’m really grateful for the folks at home.”
