EUREKA — Madison High School and Lebo High School participated in the Eureka Invitational No. 2 Tuesday with Lady Bulldog Yolaine Luthi highlighting the performances on the girls’ side. The Madison senior placed first in the long jump, along with two second-place and third-place finishes. Madison’s Hayden Helm dominated in the boys’ competition, picking up first, second and fourth-place finishes.
High jump — 3, Yolaine Luthi, Madison, 4-10. 4, Jaelynn Weakley, Madison, 4-8.
Long jump — 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 15-7.
Triple jump — 2, Lucie Celte, Madison, 28-11. 3, Judy Luthi, Madison, 26-10.
Discus throw — 2, Sarah Miser, Madison, 114-3.
Shot put — 2, Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 34-0. 6, S.Miser, Madison, 30-3.
Javelin — 1, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 107-8. 6, Candice Ashlock, Madison, 91-4.
Pole vault — 1, A.Peek, Lebo, 8-0.
200m — 3, Y.Luthi, Madison, 30.55.
1600m — Delia Simpson, Lebo, 7:14.30. 5, Emma Frankhauser, Madison, 7:50.12.
400m — 4, Keaira Ferguson, Lebo, 70.38.
800m — 5, D.Simpson, Lebo, 3:10.78.
300m hurdles — 2, Y.Luthi, Madison, 51.17.
4x100m relay — 4, Madison, 58.47.
High jump — 3, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-0.
Discus throw — 2, Hayden Helm, Madison, 124-8. 3, Austin Bailey, Lebo, 124-3.
Javelin — 1, H.Helm, Madison, 137-9. C.Isch, Madison, 119-3. 6, Landon Grimmett, 114-9.
Shot put — 2, A.Bailey, Lebo, 41-6. 6, Austin Griffith, Madison, 34-7.
200m — 4, H.Helm, Madison, 25.39.
800m — 1, Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo, 2:12.95.
1600m — 2, Kord Kiefer, Lebo, 5:42.35. 6, Kayden Gomez, Madison, 6:12.
110m hurdles — 3, Octavian Dean, Madison, 21.13.
300m hurdles — 4, O.Dean, Madison, 50.54.
4x100m relay — 3, Madison, 49.58.
4x400m relay — 2, Lebo, 3:52.20.
4x800m relay — 1, Lebo, 10:04.36.
Top area track and field athletes competed in the Shocker Pre-State Challenge at Wichita State University last week. The meet showcased some of the best in Kansas. Interestingly, Madison High School’s Bryson Turner was a scratch for the meet. Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones faced a formidable opponent in the elite women’s flight of the javelin throw. Andale High School’s McKenzie Fairchild — a Texas A&M track and field signee and the nation’s No. 1 ranked javelin thrower — recorded an impressive 155-10 throw. Jones couldn’t quite reach that realm but the Kansas State-bound senior threw a solid 137-7, placing second. Lebo’s Audrey Peek won the 1A-3A section of the javelin, throwing a respectable 117-3. The Olpe boys’ 4x800m relay cruised to a victory, winning by a 16-second margin.
Girls javelin elite — 1, McKenzie Fairchild, Andale, 155-10. 2, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 137-7. 3, Kyndall Blessing, Great Bend, 136-11. 4, Jenna Keupker, Andale, 131-6. 5, Molly Zoglman, Garden Plain, 120-3. 6, Alex Bittner, Cheney, 117-5. 7, Harper Schoendaller, Baldwin, 113-8. 8, Samantha Stover, Neodesha, 106-4.
Girls 1A-3A javelin — 1, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 117-3.
Girls 1600m — 2, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 5:57.58.
Girls 1A-3A high jump — 2, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 4-10.
Boys 1A-3A 4x800m relay — 1, Olpe (Dexton Hoelting, Kaleb Arnold, Ethan Redeker, Darren Heins), 8:47.65.
LYNDON — The Lady Wolfdogs trampled Lyndon High School Tuesday in the first of two games, 17-8. Senior Brooklyn Jones had the big game for Lebo-Waverly, jacking two homers and belting a double. The top-ranked javelin thrower recorded six RBI and three runs scored. Allison Konrade and Saige Hadley also went yard, each collecting three RBI.
The Lady Tigers reciprocated in the second contest, dispatching the Lady Wolfdogs 14-4. Jones took the loss from the circle, allowing four walks, 10 hits and 14 runs.
LYNDON — Lebo-Waverly shut out the Lyndon Tigers in the low-scoring first contest, 3-0. Isaac Durst and Addison Smith combined for a 10-strike out, no-hitter, almost throwing a perfect game except for one walk and four errors.
In game two, the Wolfdogs dominated play, amassing 22 runs on nine hits. But it was the poor defense by Lyndon that contributed to the final score. The Tigers committed 10 errors. Corey Reese Jr. went 2-for-5, driving in five runs and scoring three.
