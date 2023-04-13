Track and field

EUREKA — Madison High School and Lebo High School participated in the Eureka Invitational No. 2 Tuesday with Lady Bulldog Yolaine Luthi highlighting the performances on the girls’ side. The Madison senior placed first in the long jump, along with two second-place and third-place finishes. Madison’s Hayden Helm dominated in the boys’ competition, picking up first, second and fourth-place finishes.

