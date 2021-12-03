The United Way of the Flint Hills campaign is “sitting in a really good position,” the Executive Director said Friday.
“We are more than a quarter of the way there,” Mickey Edwards said after reviewing a new report. “There” is the campaign goal of $475,000.
Edwards realizes that may not sound promising for early December. But she noted that this is becoming the second campaign in a row to feel an impact from coronavirus.
“With all of the stuff going on at many of our workplaces, the timelines for their campaigns have changed,” Edwards said.
Some companies in Lyon County have concluded their pledge drives, while others have not. But Edwards is optimistic that United Way will be near its goal by March or April.
“That's usually when we see how close we 're going to get to our goal,” Edwards said.
The Emporia Community Foundation presented “Match Day” checks to nonprofits this week on Giving Tuesday. Edwards said United Way of the Flint Hills is not competing with that effort.
“It compliments what we do,” Edwards explained. “We have community partners that are funded through our community partner grant program who are also Match Day applicants.”
United Way of the Flint Hills donations benefit 28 agencies and organizations in Emporia and surrounding counties.
Edwards said no date for a campaign closing celebration has been set. United Way campaigns officially until the end of June.
“We expect a lot of movement in the next month,” Edwards said. She declined to single out any major new commitments from companies or individuals.
Online donations to United Way of the Flint Hills can be made at UWFH.org. Pledge forms are available for download there as well.
