The Emporia High School bowling teams took first place at a home quad with Topeka High, Hayden and Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.
The boys bowled a team score of 3,606. Colton Swift had the high series of 756 and the high game of 286. It was the best he had ever bowled.
“I felt like I did amazing,” Swift said. “I did better right there than I’ve done in my entire life. The only other person I know around my age that bowled an 800 series is my brother Chase and he had an 840. If I can catch up to him, that would be amazing.”
Adam Kamprath finished third with a 645 series and Nate Green took fifth with a 609.
The girls finished with a team score of 2,602. Brittany Mohling had the high series of 547.
“I was moving pretty well today,” Mohling said. “It was also a big advantage being home because we practice here every day. You just get used to the lanes and you’re comfortable at home.”
Darby Hauff took third with a 502 series and also had the high game of 205. Olivia Boettcher finished fifth with a 429.
Emporia will be home again on Monday, Feb. 13 for a tournament beginning at 2 p.m.
