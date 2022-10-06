The Emporia High School boys soccer team recorded its second straight shutout win with a 5-0 victory over Berean Academy on Thursday night.
The Garcilazo brothers put on a show, netting four of the Spartans five goals in the win. Gio scored Emporia’s first and fourth goals and Damien had the team’s second and third goals.
