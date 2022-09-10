The Emporia High School gymnastics team finished seventh at the Free State meet in Lawrence on Saturday.
Junior Laney Cooper finished fifth in vault with a score of 8.65 and seventh in floor (8.4). Senior Journey Walburn placed sixth in floor (8.5).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School gymnastics team finished seventh at the Free State meet in Lawrence on Saturday.
Junior Laney Cooper finished fifth in vault with a score of 8.65 and seventh in floor (8.4). Senior Journey Walburn placed sixth in floor (8.5).
Cooper finished 12th individually with a score of 31.25 while Walburn took 16th.
Emporia had a team score of 89.1.
The Lady Spartans will next compete at the Olathe Falcon Invite on Tuesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.