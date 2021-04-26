Members of the community turned out to a blustery Hammond Park Sunday afternoon for the second installment of the Emporia Earth Day Extravaganza.
The event began in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizer Samuel Bland said it was important to bring it back this year after everything that has happened since the 2019 extravaganza.
“I feel like people were really missing that kind of community feel and doing things as a community,” he said. “I thought that bringing this event back this year would be a great idea to just allow people to come out here in the open air and enjoy each other, enjoy live music, enjoy arts all in an environmentally friendly way.”
In addition to bringing the community together, the event also had jars available to collect freewill donations for Kansas Free for Arts, which works “to create a culturally vibrant Kansas whose thriving economy is fueled by a happy, healthy and well-educated population,” according to its website.
“All the proceeds today are going to Kansas Free for Arts to help them keep supporting art and music in the community,” Bland said.
The event featured live music from Sam and the Firewatchers — which is Bland’s band — as well as from local acts Elexa Dawson, The Dewayn Brothers, The Box Turtles and a string trio featuring Riley Day.
In addition to the musical performances, there were informational booths from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the Emporia State University biology club, a disc golf tournament and T-shirt printing by the ESU Print Guild.
Kids played on the nearby playground equipment while their parents sat in lawn chairs to listen to the live music or stood back catching up with each other.
The event lasted from 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., with people coming and going throughout the day. While that made it hard to get an exact tally of attendees, Bland said he thought the community responded well to the event.
“I’m thrilled with the turnout so far,” he said. “I’m hoping that, as the day continues, it just continues to grow. … It’s a windy but beautiful day.”
Bland said that he hopes to keep up the momentum of the Earth Day Extravaganza into next year.
“We will try to keep doing this event annually on or around Earth and the goal of the event each year will be to raise funds for some non-profit [that’s] local in the community,” he said.
