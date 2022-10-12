Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State men were picked fifth by both the coaches and media in the MIAA Basketball Preseason Polls.
The Hornets went 20-9 last season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are returning five of their top nine scorers and six of their top nine rebounders this season. Emporia State was also ranked No. 1 in the nation among men’s basketball teams in community service in the Helper Helper national team rankings.
The Hornets will start their 120th season of competition on Nov. 11-12 at the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla.
The 2022 NCAA Division II National Champion and MIAA Champion, Northwest Missouri, was picked first in the 2022-23 MIAA preseason men’s basketball coaches and media polls. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.
Coaches Poll
In the coaches poll, the Bearcats received the majority first-place votes with 11 for a total of 167 points. Central Oklahoma, who tied the Bearcats for the MIAA regular season title, received the remaining three first-place votes and 158 points. Fort Hays State was picked third in the poll with 137 points while Washburn was selected fourth with 131 points. Emporia State was selected fifth with 125 points.
Northeastern State came in the sixth followed by Missouri Western in the seventh spot and Missouri Southern in the eighth spot. Central Missouri was tabbed ninth before Pittsburg State and Rogers State tied for tenth. At 12th was Nebraska Kearney with Lincoln at 13th and Newman rounding out the poll.
Media Poll
Northwest Missouri was voted in the top spot by the media with 14 first-place votes and 261 points. Central Oklahoma picked up four first-place votes and was slotted second with 243 points followed by Fort Hays State in third with 216 points. Washburn was selected fourth with 209 points as Emporia State was fifth with 181 points.
Missouri Western was voted sixth followed by Missouri Southern in seventh and Northeastern State in eighth. Central Missouri was tabbed ninth,ahead of Pittsburg State in 10th and Rogers State in 11th. Nebraska Kearney came in at 12th with Newman at 13th and Lincoln closing out the poll.
2022-23 MIAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [11] — 167 Points
2. Central Oklahoma [3] — 158 Points
3. Fort Hays State — 137 Points
4. Washburn — 131 Points
5. Emporia State — 125 Points
6. Northeastern State — 100 Points
7. Missouri Western — 93 Points
8. Missouri Southern — 85 Points
9. Central Missouri — 73 Points
T10. Pittsburg State — 63 Points
T10. Rogers State — 63 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney — 36 Points
13. Lincoln — 26 Points
14. Newman — 17 Points
2022-23 MIAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri [14] — 261 Points
2. Central Oklahoma [4] — 243 Points
3. Fort Hays State — 216 Points
4. Washburn — 209 Points
5. Emporia State — 181 Points
6. Missouri Western — 163 Points
7. Missouri Southern — 146 Points
8. Northeastern State — 135 Points
9. Central Missouri — 112 Points
10. Pittsburg State — 106 Points
11. Rogers State — 92 Points
12. Nebraska Kearney — 67 Points
13. Newman — 33 Points
14. Lincoln — 31 Points
