Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on the field for warmups before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Follow along here for live updates.

1st quarter: Chiefs 7, Eagles 7 – The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Eagles the ball to start the game. Philadelphia drove down the field and quarterback Jalen Hurts ran it in from under a yard out on a QB sneak to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead. The Chiefs responded with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to tie the game at seven with 6:57 to play. The Chiefs defense would force a three-and-out on the next Eagles possession and had a chance to take the lead, but Harrison Butker’s 42-yard field goal attempt missed off the left upright with 2:24 to play. Philadelphia had the ball as the quarter came to an end.

