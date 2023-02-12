The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Follow along here for live updates.
1st quarter: Chiefs 7, Eagles 7 – The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Eagles the ball to start the game. Philadelphia drove down the field and quarterback Jalen Hurts ran it in from under a yard out on a QB sneak to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead. The Chiefs responded with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to tie the game at seven with 6:57 to play. The Chiefs defense would force a three-and-out on the next Eagles possession and had a chance to take the lead, but Harrison Butker’s 42-yard field goal attempt missed off the left upright with 2:24 to play. Philadelphia had the ball as the quarter came to an end.
2nd quarter: Eagles 24, Chiefs 14 – The Eagles scored on a big play to open the second quarter as Hurts connected with AJ Brown on a 45-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead at 14-7. The Chiefs went three-and-out on their next possession but tied the game at 14 when Nick Bolton recovered a Hurts fumble and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown with 9:39 to play. Philadelphia converted on fourth down and got the Kansas City defense to jump on a second fourth down, setting up first and goal and a Hurts 4-yard score with 2:20 to play to give them a 21-14 lead. The Chiefs went three-and-out on their next possession and Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal at the end of the half to give the Eagles a 24-14 lead into the half.
3rd quarter: Eagles 27, Chiefs 21 – The Chiefs drove down the field to begin the second half and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from Isiah Pacheco to cut the deficit to 24-21 with 9:30 remaining in the quarter. Philadelphia added three points on its next drive as Elliott connected on a 33-yard field goal with 1:45 in the quarter to make it a six-point game. The Chiefs had the ball as the quarter ended.
4th quarter: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 – The Chiefs took their first lead of the night at 28-27 when Mahomes found a wide-open Kadarius Toney for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 12:08 to play. Their defense forced just the second Eagles punt of the night and Toney returned it 65 yards, the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, to the 5-yard line. That set up a Mahomes 4-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore to make it 35-27 Kansas City with 9:22 to play. The Eagles responded when Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for a 45-yard gain, setting up a 2-yard score from Hurts and a 2-point conversion which tied the game at 35 with 5:15 to play. A pass interference call on James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and they were able to run the clock down before a Butker 27-yard field goal gave the Chiefs their second Super Bowl title in four years.
