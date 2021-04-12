Muddy roads and blue skies greeted a slew of cyclists during the inaugural Flint Hills Gravel Ride, Saturday morning.
The race, which offered a 30-mile and 80-mile courses, started and ended in Americus and benefited the Americus Recreation Organization, Payne's Promise and spread more information awareness about Handlebars of Hope.
Event organizer Bobby Thompson said for many gravel enthusiasts, this was the first real race in a year, due to COVID-19.
"I'm very excited that we hand the turnout that we had and we have the weather that we have," Thompson said. "It's a good old Kansas wind, so you've got to be ready for that, but the best part about it was seeing all the smiles on people's faces. They're ready to start riding again."
For Dan Hughes of Lawrence, who was the first official rider in for the 30-mile course, the Flint Hills Gravel Ride was a breath of fresh air.
"Bobby has really put together a really beautiful course up here," he said. "As a season opener, it feels really, really good to be back among the community; I missed it."
Hughes is no stranger to riding the Flint Hills, having ridden most of the roads mapped in Saturday's course.
"I think I've ridden all of those, but they seem new when you come back to them," he said. "You're like, 'Oh, I remember this section,' and sometimes you don't. I loved getting to rid on the Flint Hills Nature Trail for a little while and that was just a great section of course."
Hughes is gearing up to ride his 11th Unbound Gravel race this year, this time with this soon-to-be 17-year-old son. Last year would have been the first opportunity the pair had to ride together until COVID forced cancellations of nearly everything.
"The hope is to be able to tick off his first and to get my 11th and that will be a nice bookend," Hughes said. "He, of course, is looking forward to putting me to the sword. So he's looking forward to that."
Thompson said he mapped both courses with the intention of showing people the beauty of the area. With recent rains, parts of the course were muddy and nearly impassable on bikes, but nothing grinders couldn't handle.
Hughes said the worst of it was a one-mile section. Unable to ride through, he carried his bike and ran through it instead.
Paulina Batiz of Emporia, who made a wrong turn which caused her to miss the muddy section and cross the finish line before her friend Hughes, also enjoyed the race.
"It was just really wild and muddy from the get-go," she said. "I was out here with a good group of friends."
Batiz has done a few races so far this year and said she was excited to see more events popping up again after so many cancellations in 2020.
"It's really great to see the community together again, and friends and family getting outside," she said. "It's always a great time together."
Thompson said the race would not have been possible without the support of local and national sponsors. Hannah Orthodontics was the event's major sponsor, and more than 30 volunteers were out helping with the event.
"There's no way I could do it alone," he said. "We have a huge community support here."
On Friday while some last minute scouting, Thompson said he ran into some locals in a Jeep who needed help getting back to Americus.
"We helped them, and it turns out they actually live around here, they just hadn't gotten out and explored very much," Thompson said. "So, what I want to say is, get out and explore your backyard and see what we have. We live in a beautiful area, so make sure you get out to see it."
